Infra reclaims ESG

Despite some recent debate over the pros and cons of ESG-related investments, the long-term outlook indicates strong financial backing will continue

An investment focus on ESG criteria may be nothing new but the ongoing debate surrounding sustainability indicates that it remains a controversial issue for some. In the US, for instance, a political debate has seen some funds accused of “woke capitalism”, with BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink announcing in June that his firm would no longer use the term ESG because it has become such a point of contention.

Despite the ongoing wrangle, however, more than two-thirds of investors believe that adopting a strong ESG policy leads to better long-term returns in private market portfolios according to Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives Study 2023. Between now and 2026, PwC predicts the value of ESG-related assets under management will surge to $33.9 trillion, ultimately constituting 21.5 percent of the total global AUM. Clearly, ESG-focused assets continue to generate a strong investment appetite around the world – even for sectors that may not initially seem like a natural fit with ESG strategies.

“The infrastructure asset class encompasses a wide range of sectors: social and transport infrastructure, conventional and renewable energy, and digital infrastructure,” explains Agnes Mazurek, global head of innovation – debt at global financial services provider Apex Group.

“It is easy to understand how some of these sectors would have a heavier environmental footprint than others. Looking at infrastructure through an ESG lens means not only looking at the sector itself but also scrutinising the way the assets are built and operated.

“Infrastructure investments are an excellent example of how things are not always black and white. Infrastructure is leading from the front in the journey to build a sustainable future with smart cities, battery storage and clean hydrogen.”

But if ESG investments are to move beyond contemporary political bickering to deliver robust returns and support a greener future for the entire planet, a long-term outlook will be crucial. Although ESG funds experienced net outflows for the first time in a decade in 2022, regulatory trends and well-established investor sentiment suggest sustainability is here to stay.

Despite recent reports of an ESG backlash, there remains broad support for sustainable assets. In fact, a global survey authored by PwC in October 2022, found support for ESG was truly international. In Europe, 83.6 percent of institutional investors plan to increase their ESG allocation over the next two years. While in the US the figure stands at 81 percent, with other regions showing similar levels of enthusiasm. Investors may actually find that the main challenge is finding ESG products to support, with less than half (45 percent) of asset managers planning new ESG funds according to PwC’s research.

There are plenty of ESG assets worth backing, however, if investors know where to look. Climate change is a global concern, so it stands to reason that ESG investments would have a broad geographical reach.

“There is a widespread demand among LPs for more advanced ESG strategies,” says Robin Jakob, managing partner at LPX AG. “However, we believe that the real challenge lies in the motivation of LPs to actively prioritise these ESG pillars. It seems that they are currently considering ESG solely out of obligation, rather than fully grasping the true implications of implementing ESG practices.”

As the ESG investment landscape matures further, however, it will become much less of a box-ticking exercise. Global developments, such as the Monetary Association of Singapore’s Project Savannah which aims to simplify ESG reporting for SMEs, or the ESG Integrated Disclosure Project template suggests that investment in ESG projects will continue. Even in the US, ESG funds remain popular. Some reports have found that ESG portfolios offer better risk-adjusted returns than their conventional equivalents, which will only strengthen the demand for ESG assets.

Definitive data

As a growing body of evidence emerges, the case for ESG investing will become overwhelming. “Data plays a crucial role in any ESG investment,” explains Charles Van Tuyckom, sustainability manager at Morrison & Co, a specialist alternative asset manager. “Without access to relevant and accurate data, it is nearly impossible to make informed decisions and yield success.”

Data will not only improve the transparency and rationale behind ESG investments but will also open investors’ eyes to new opportunities. At UBS, for instance, the way ESG data is sourced and analysed was completely revamped in 2022. Among the 200 metrics considered by the bank, environmental impact is not the only focus. Data pertaining to DE&I, culture, purpose and philanthropic impact is important too. The breadth of opportunities around ESG is another reason for its continued popularity.

“ESG considerations will be at play at different stages of the investment process,” Mazurek adds.

“The ESG due diligence upon investment decisions and the ESG monitoring and reporting are two crucial milestones on any GP’s roadmap. Depending on the jurisdictional considerations, managers will have to make choices as to whether they wish the fund to have a label in line with SFDR (Articles 6, 8 and 9). This will prompt disclosure obligations around methodology and outcomes. A robust data collection and data analytics framework is essential to the purpose.”

Standardising sustainability

While data will be crucial to evaluating the impact of ESG assets, a more human desire to take better care of people and the planet remains the main driver. While core assets may not initially seem well aligned with ESG criteria, new technologies are ensuring they fulfil modern ESG demands. The electrification of urban mobility and data centres powered by renewables are just two examples of how digital infrastructure is adapting.

There is still work to be done and a lack of consistency in terms of global ESG regulations and standards is not helpful.

“The anchoring of ESG reporting has started for firms, but companies often vary greatly in how and what information is presented,” Jakob continues.

“It would be highly beneficial to establish standardised guidelines for reporting ESG parameters, as it would ensure consistency and comparability.”

Increasing standardisation may well be coming as ESG continues to attract investor and regulator attention. Short-term headwinds aside, ESG is a core concern for financial markets – and looks set to be for the foreseeable. Political or corporate pushback may be unsurprising but it is unlikely to undermine the long-term momentum.