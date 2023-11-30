Infra’s future looks bright, digital and a lot more structured

Deals are harder to clinch but they are coming back, paving the way for a better 2024, as infra's top women met in London this week.

The Infrastructure Investor Network’s yearly Women in Infrastructure Forum took place this week in London. And other than one great session on diversity – in which the impostor syndrome was revealed to span all genders and women were encouraged to stretch themselves – the talk turned to markets.

Though there was wide agreement that things were looking up in the Forum’s first session, the panellists had a clear eye for the challenges ahead and on the increasingly complicated deal structures.

On the developing side of the business, InfraCapital’s greenfield managing director Priya Veerapen saw underlying business cases change with inflation and rates, resulting in longer processes. Furthermore, she noted that capital raising is now more complex, with valuations, exits and co-control as well as exclusivity agreements thrown in the mix.

Busy contractors necessitated the inclusion of new and smaller outfits and hence increased risk, said Gemma McRann, senior vice-president at Macquarie Capital, while Antin partner Assia Belkahia found that more scrutiny from governments was complicating things.

Providing a debt perspective, Roopa Murthy – partner in Ares Infrastructure Debt – noted that as the cost of capital goes up, borrowers’ equity returns are about the same level as debt products. But borrowers have limited options with banks being more cautious or preferring clubs. That, in turn, creates more execution risk, while, on the private debt fund side, there is an appetite to fill the gaps.

Less volatile, and busier

Still, there was palpable optimism. Deals that had been shut down earlier in the year or last year were coming back around, adjusted for size and capital requirements, and there had been a rare competitive auction last week with more than a couple of compliant bids. Generally, 2024 is expected to be less volatile, and busier, and to have adapted to a new normal with regard to higher rates.

Talk then turned to EV charging investments, in the Forum’s second session, with Mercer principal Catherine Lloyd arguing that early movers had the advantage as they were able to better structure their deals. Now, she said, it is very much a land grab with investors looking for sites and worrying about the installation later, not knowing whether anyone will want what has been installed until all the capital has been expended.

Digital infrastructure was the topic of the third session, where a lot of focus was on keeping data centres emissions-free. This will be easier if data centres no longer need to be quite so close to the end user, and Patrizia Infrastructure senior director Phoebe Smith argued that not all data has a latency issue.

However, Caroline Rouse, vice-president of Brookfield’s Infrastructure Group, reminded us that there remains a strong case for proximity, as no one would want the computations involved in managing a self-driving car to have to travel too far.

The joyful message from the last session of the day was the future of infrastructure is bright. Infrastructure is young, and it has tailwinds as it is a growing asset class where most investors are not at their target allocations – or not allocated at all, according to Ancala partner Karen Dolenec. She predicted a lot of the coming growth would be US-based as infrastructure was still behind the curve there and fast catching up through the Inflation Reduction Act and other initiatives.

Zoé Jeanroy-Broz, vice-president at Vauban, noted that there was a lot of innovation in the sector, as decarbonisation and digitalisation would integrate into all things, and Dolenec saw some of that innovation on the financing side with closer partnerships with governments and the regulatory side bringing deals online.

Crucially, the need for innovative thinking presents its own challenges in the retaining and recruitment of talent. One place not lacking in talent? The Forum, where Network members debated as if everyone were among friends rather than competitors, microphones were left un-hogged and there was an almost complete lack of grandstanding.

The future looks bright, indeed.