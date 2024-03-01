Infrastructure Investor Awards 2023: Asia-Pacific

Fund Manager of the Year

First Place: KKR

Second Place: Partners Group

Third Place: Stonepeak

Following the launch of its regional strategy in 2019, KKR continued to grow its Asia-Pacific infrastructure AUM last year. The firm made significant investments in Indian renewable energy and toll road assets, as well as energy generation in Korea. It also agreed to acquire a stake in a major regional data centre platform owned by Singtel, in a deal that could see it commit up to $1.1 billion for a 20 percent interest. Proceeds from the sale will be used to accelerate expansion in markets including Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, while also exploring new markets.

Equity Fundraising of the Year

First Place: I Squared Capital

Second Place: Seraya Partners

Third Place: Pacific Equity Partners

I Squared Capital’s inaugural $1.8 billion Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund raised a significant chunk of its capital from the Asia-Pacific region, from both new and existing investors including a $150 million commitment from the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank. The fund’s deployment has also so far been heavily tilted towards the region, where deals completed include Indian road platform Cube Highways, Taiwanese elderly care business Formera Senior Care, Indian gas distributor AG&P City Gas and data centre platform BDx II. I Squared Capital is seeking to build on this with a dedicated emerging markets energy transition fund, which will also feature Asia-Pacific prominently.

Deal of the Year

First Place: Avaada (Brookfield Asset Management)

Second Place: CWP Renewables (Buyer: Squadron Energy. Seller: Partners Group)

Third Place: GeelongPort (Buyers: Stonepeak, Spirit Super. Sellers: Brookfield Asset Management, State Super)

Brookfield’s Global Transition Fund last year signed a binding agreement to invest up to $1 billion in Avaada Ventures Private Ltd to fund the company’s advanced renewables pipeline. Avaada, which has also expanded its footprint into the solar PV supply chain, is already India’s fastest-growing renewable energy independent power producer, developing a 4GW portfolio, with plans to reach 11GW by 2026 and 30GW by 2030. Brookfield’s investment will help the group execute on green ammonia projects across multiple geographies with plans to significantly increase capacity to meet domestic and international demand.

Digital Infrastructure Deal of the Year

First Place: SK Shieldus (Buyer: EQT. Sellers: Macquarie Asset Management, SK Square)

Second Place: One New Zealand (Buyer: Morrison & Co, via Infratil. Seller: Brookfield Asset Management)

Third Place: Digital Edge pan-India platform (Stonepeak, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, AGP Sustainable Real Assets)

EQT Infrastructure VI acquired a 68 percent stake in SK Shieldus from South Korea’s SK Square and Macquarie Asset Management in March 2023, with SK Square retaining the remaining minority stake. SK Shieldus is an integrated physical security operator, providing digital security infrastructure across 680,000 commercial customer sites and over 100 central monitoring and dispatch centres in South Korea. It also provides a closed loop offering covering physical and cyber-protection to strategic customer locations. EQT plans to support the company in enabling more tailored and digitised security service offerings, as well as decarbonising its vehicle fleet.

Energy Transition Deal of the Year

First Place: Serentica Renewables (KKR)

Second Place: Avaada (Brookfield Asset Management)

Third Place: CWP Renewables (Buyer: Squadron Energy. Seller: Partners Group)

KKR invested a further $250 million in Serentica Renewables in May 2023, following up on a prior commitment of $400 million made towards the end of 2022. Serentica is an Indian decarbonisation platform focused on providing complex clean energy solutions for energy-intensive, hard-to-abate industries. The company provides solutions through long-term PPAs, working closely with customers to design their paths to net zero. Serentica is aiming to install 4GW of renewable energy capacity and is developing solar and wind power projects across the country.

Transport Deal of the Year

First Place: Cube Highways (I Squared Capital)

Second Place: Geelong Port (Buyers: Stonepeak, Spirit Super. Sellers: Brookfield Asset Management, State Super)

Third Place: Intermodal Terminals Company (Aware Super)

I Squared Capital listed its privately held Infrastructure Investment Trust, Cube Highways, on the Bombay Stock Exchange in April 2023, securing a strong outcome for investors in its Global Infrastructure Fund I and II. Cube Highways Trust was the largest highways-focused InvIT in India with an enterprise value of $3.6 billion, and was created by I Squared to consolidate the 25 assets across various Cube Highways investment companies under a single entity.

Energy Transition Investor of the Year

First Place: KKR

Second Place: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Third Place: Partners Group

Since 2011, KKR has deployed more than $15 billion in equity globally in renewable assets – and 2023 saw it continue to deploy capital in this space across the Asia-Pacific region at scale. One of its most recent high-profile deals involved two investments in Serentica Renewables, in one of the largest industrial decarbonisation investments made in India to date. KKR also completed the sale of Virescent to India Grid Trust in the first-ever transaction involving two infrastructure investment trusts in the country, as well as acquiring a stake in one of Korea’s largest gas distributors, Busan City Gas.

Digital Infrastructure Investor of the Year

First Place: KKR

Second Place: Brookfield Asset Management

Third Place: DigitalBridge

KKR invested across multiple subsectors of digital infrastructure last year, including the acquisition of a 20 percent stake in the regional data centre platform of Singtel for around $800 million. The firm also made a $400 million investment in OMS Group, a subsea cable services provider with clients including major subsea equipment providers, cloud service providers and telecoms companies. KKR also completed the sale and leaseback of over 1,000 towers from PLDT Group through its platform Pinnacle Towers.

Transport Investor of the Year

First Place: I Squared Capital

Second Place: KKR

Third Place: Stonepeak

Cube Highways, the Indian highways platform owned by ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund I and II, listed its privately placed Infrastructure Investment Trust on the Bombay Stock Exchange last year. The Cube Highways Trust, which is the largest highway sector InvIT in India, with an enterprise value of $3.6 billion, was created to consolidate all 25 toll road assets held by Cube Highways in a single entity. The roads cover over 8,400km across 12 states. I Squared launched the platform in 2014, making it one of the first institutional road platforms in India.