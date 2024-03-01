Infrastructure Investor Awards 2023: Middle East and Africa

Fund Manager of the Year

Winner: Actis

Second place: Meridiam

Third place: African Infrastructure Investment Managers

Recent highlights for Actis include the firm’s sale of Lekela Power to Infinity Power – a joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity, the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar and the Africa Finance Corporation – in the largest renewable energy deal in African history. Lekela was a start-up joint venture between Actis and Mainstream Renewable Power, established in 2015. It has since become the largest pure-play renewable energy independent power producer operating across South Africa, Egypt and Senegal, with a 2.8GW portfolio of projects in operation and under development. Actis also sold BTE Renewables to Engie and Meridiam in a $1 billion deal. BTE is a pan-African platform focused on utility-scale wind and solar with circa 50MW of generation capacity and a project pipeline exceeding 5GW.

Deal of the Year

Winner: Lekela Power (Buyer: Infinity Power. Sellers: Actis, Mainstream Renewable Power)

Second place: Neom Green Hydrogen Project (PIF, Air Products, ACWA Power)

Third place: Raxio Data Centres (Meridiam, Roha)

Established in 2015 in a joint venture that saw Actis holding 60 percent and Mainstream Renewable Power holding 40 percent equity, the Lekela platform includes 1GW of wind power projects in South Africa, Egypt and Senegal. An additional 1.8GW of pipeline projects at various stages of development is also held by Lekela. The Lekela acquisition is part of Infinity’s goal to operate and install 2GW of greenfield projects in the region by 2025.

Energy Transition Deal of the Year

Winner: Lekela Power (Buyer: Infinity Power. Sellers: Actis, Mainstream Renewable Power)

Second place: Neom Green Hydrogen Project (PIF, Air Products, ACWA Power)

Third place: Release (Climate Fund Managers)

In addition to growing from a start-up to becoming the largest pure-play renewable energy independent power producer in the region, Lekela was rated in the top 1 percent of ESG companies globally, and the number one power utility, at the point of sale. Infinity Power’s acquisition from Mainstream and Actis provides it access to 1GW of wind power projects in South Africa, Egypt and Senegal, while a further 1.8GW of a pipeline at various stages of development is also held by the platform.