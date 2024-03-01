Infrastructure Investor Awards 2023: Personality of the Year

Last year, I Squared Capital co-founder Gautam Bhandari stepped into a newly created role in a move he hopes will provide cohesion across the firm’s investment strategies.

Since co-founding Miami-based I Squared Capital in 2012, Gautam Bhandari has been a driving force behind its journey to become a global company with $38 billion in assets under management.

In the past year, Bhandari oversaw more than $4.9 billion in deals across North America, Europe and Asia, with more than $2.8 billion in realisations.

Those deals included the acquisition of UK public transport company Arriva Group, valued at about €1.6 billion; a €450 million debt financing package for solar and storage developer MaxSolar; and a majority stake in the US-based intrastate Whistler Pipeline.

Bhandari also led the launch of the Energy Transition Fund, which made its first investment in Italian energy transition investment platform Absolute Energy in October and is targeting $2 billion.

While expanding the business, Bhandari has also been busy collecting titles. Following the announcement in May that co-founder and managing partner Adil Rahmathulla will depart the company, Bhandari took on the role of global chief investment officer, adding to his co-founder and managing partner designations.

The CIO role did not exist prior to Rahmathulla’s departure, with responsibilities previously split across I Squared’s global flagship, growth markets, credit and infratech teams. “[The role] formalises something I’ve been doing for quite some time,” Bhandari told Infrastructure Investor at the time. “It’s trying to maximise risk-adjusted returns in a cohesive way, in the five different fund strategies we have globally.”

Regional expansion

Recent hires for I Squared, who will report to Bhandari, see the firm boost its investor relations teams across the US, Canada, South Korea and Germany.

“We spent the last year completely rethinking IR, studying best practices from several of our peers and taking direct feedback from our LPs, to make a world class IR organisation. Based on our LP feedback, we decided that the key is to have local and global coverage,” Bhandari said.

Among the new hires is Brian Collett, who joins as a managing director after nearly 19 years at the $10.1 billion Missouri Local Government Employees’ Retirement System, where he was chief investment officer.

“We thought: let’s get an industry veteran who has lived and built successful portfolios so that he can guide and advise CIOs, based on his experience, how to practically build world-class infrastructure portfolios,” Bhandari said.

The importance of practical experience is not lost on Bhandari – before launching his career in finance with Morgan Stanley, Bhandari worked at semiconductor chip technology company Advanced Technology Materials, and he holds more than 20 patents in the semiconductor industry.

I Squared has grown into a diversified infrastructure investor with 81 portfolio companies spanning the digital, energy, environmental, infratech, social and transport sectors, and employing more than 68,000 people across 65 countries.

The firm has spread from Miami to seven offices globally including the expected openings in London and Singapore, but also posts within emerging markets such as India and Brazil.

I Squared opened a São Paulo office at the tail-end of 2023, and the firm has since announced its first Brazilian deal, an investment of up to $400 million for a 49 percent stake in distributed energy generation provider Órigo Energia.

With Rahmathulla selling his equity in I Squared, 27 senior staff members became new shareholders through the firm’s Partnership Equity Participation Programme.

Bhandari said the change of personnel was an opportunity for younger partners to own equity and continue building the company.

“That’s what happens when you’re no longer a start-up.”

