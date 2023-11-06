Infrastructure investors are the stewards of sustainability

Infrastructure assets are of critical importance to both local and global communities. Fortunately, investors can serve those communities without compromising returns.

The essential nature of infrastructure cannot be overestimated. Providing the basic underlying structure for much of our society, the quality of a nation’s infrastructure is a good measure of its civic and economic wellbeing. And yet, despite its importance, the asset class has undergone a fundamental shift in how it is financed.

For many years, infrastructure investment was largely the reserve of the public sector. Returns were reliable but not at a level that would get many investors excited. In 2021, the think-tank the Council on Foreign Relations reported that despite private sector investors in OECD countries collectively managing assets worth more than $55 trillion, infrastructure projects accounted for just 1 percent of their investments.

“The infrastructure sector has evolved substantially in a relatively short period of time,” Edward Mountney, investment manager at environmental infrastructure investment fund JLEN, explains. “Although core infrastructure assets like roads and utilities remain important, investors are also increasingly interested in a subsector of infrastructure that has much more of an environmental focus.

“These assets carry many of the same attributes as core infrastructure in terms of their risk profiles and returns, alongside a commitment to long-term sustainability. They provide private investors with a fantastic opportunity to serve as responsible stewards of a critical asset class.”

The sheer scale of the global infrastructure gap – estimated by manager Neuberger Berman to be $15 trillion globally by 2040 – means that governments have had to sound out private capital to meet their infrastructure needs. According to Global Infrastructure Hub, a G20 initiative, the amount of private capital available for infrastructure has more than quadrupled over the past 10 years.

But an appeal to private investors has the potential to create a conflict of interest. Can they prove themselves to be deserving stewards of such critical assets while continuing to pursue the highest returns?

Aligning your goals

The broad-based environmental commitment seen across the global economy is pushing infrastructure investors to take greater consideration of sustainability issues.

“When it comes to good stewardship and significant economic returns, investors don’t necessarily have to make a binary choice” Edward Mountney,

JLEN

For example, multinational telecom firm Comcast announced this year that it had issued a $1 billion green bond to fund green infrastructure projects. Investment in environmentally sustainable infrastructure appears widespread, with Global Infrastructure Hub confirming that a record 60 percent of the total private investment in infrastructure projects in 2021 was classified as “green”.

One benefit of green infrastructure investment is its diversified nature. As well as investment opportunities in renewables, opportunities abound in desalination, healthcare, social housing and more.

The $350 million invested in Belgrade’s 40-acre waste-to-energy plant as part of a public-private partnership is another good example of this. But often, aligning environmental and economic goals simply makes financial sense for infrastructure investors.

“There has certainly been a swing towards the green economy in recent years, which has only fuelled further interest in the sector,” says Mountney. “We have aimed to show that when it comes to good stewardship and significant economic returns, investors don’t necessarily have to make a binary choice. You can achieve good returns by investing in sustainable infrastructure and managing those assets appropriately.”

Although it might be comforting to think of investors in sustainable infrastructure risking their money for purely ethical reasons, returns are never disregarded completely. Fortunately, this isn’t a problem for the sector.

Over the past decade, returns from wind and solar unlisted equities generated a higher compound annual return when compared to infrastructure stocks generally, according to figures from EDHECinfra and MSCI. Funds specifically targeting sustainable infrastructure also frequently deliver better than expected returns, as asset manager Gresham House’s sustainable infrastructure fund announced last year.

Material gain

To really determine whether investors have earned the right to call themselves deserving stewards, their aims, particularly in terms of sustainability, first need to be defined. Jon Collinge, executive director of sustainability at Morrison & Co, says this has changed markedly: “In recent years, best practice has evolved to also consider materiality.”

In the context of a company’s ESG goals, materiality refers to the financial significance of any specific measure it undertakes. Traditionally, materiality has revolved around determining whether sustainability considerations were deemed of significant importance to a business or asset and its stakeholders. This evolved into the concept of ‘double materiality’, which encourages a company to judge materiality from two perspectives: the impact of sustainability considerations on an asset and the impact of an asset on society.

“The assessment to determine whether or not an infrastructure investor, owner or operator is good or deserving should be based on a sound case-by-case assessment of the double materiality of its sustainability risks – as long as the consideration of risks in the first place is adequate and comprehensive,” Collinge says.

While environmentalism isn’t going away, infrastructure investors need to think more broadly if they are to be seen as deserving stewards. A recent McKinsey & Company survey found that, for companies in the infrastructure space, investors consider social initiatives to be the most important – above environmental factors – when exploring ESG criteria. That may explain projects such as Patrizia and Mitsui’s $1 billion Asia-Pacific infrastructure fund, which will see 50 percent of the fund’s capital directed to energy, 20 percent to digital infrastructure, 20 percent to social infrastructure and 10 percent to mobility.

As well as the positive effect on wider society of directing infrastructure investment into socially sustainable endeavours, it can also have a beneficial impact on returns. “An asset taking steps to improve its ESG impact, for example on local communities, is seen to be accretive to exit valuations,” says Jessamy Gallagher, global co-chair and partner in the energy and infrastructure practice at law firm Paul Hastings.

A long-term vision

Infrastructure assets affect us all. In their immediate surroundings, they can generate jobs or contribute to biodiversity loss. They can foster global connectivity or contribute to rising carbon levels. Positive or negative, the impact depends on where investors’ money is placed and whether they adopt a long-term vision or seek short-term profits.

Today, more than ever, the social licence to operate infrastructure assets is essential, incorporating elements relating to environmental sustainability, social considerations and good governance. These are all interlinked.

For concerns or risks identified by stakeholders as material, investor responses should be clear. It is imperative to provide feedback on how investors have objectively measured and demonstrated that progress has been made wherever reservations emerge.

“Transparency is essential in demonstrating the viability and sustainability of actions undertaken by infrastructure investors,” Collinge says. “Transparency also essentially fosters an effective dialogue, which in turn generates effective actions, supporting a social licence to operate, which is synonymous with long-term viability and ultimately value accretive.”

As many managers admit, investors don’t have to be especially saintly to prove they are deserving stewards of infrastructure assets. Complying with regulations, communicating openly with local communities and reporting transparently is often enough. If those are prioritised, investors can reap returns with a clear conscience.