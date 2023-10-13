Investors ‘will likely cancel’ New York renewables projects after setback

Some 11.7GW of planned renewable power projects slated for development in New York could be withdrawn after the state’s Public Service Commission rejected a bid to review the strike prices awarded to the projects to adjust for inflation.

A petition was filed to the PSC by Equinor and Orsted on behalf of the four wind projects totalling 4.2GW of power, on which they have already been highly publicly vocal about in the need to review the contracts after suffering from inflation and supply chain cost increases. They were joined by the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, which was representing 86 solar and onshore wind projects Upstate, totalling 7.5GW.

As well as large utilities such as RWE, EDF Renewables and EDP Renewables, ACENY’s “leadership circle membership” includes Brookfield Renewable Partners, Blackstone and CDPQ’s Invenergy, EQT’s Cypress Creek and Ares Management’s Apex Clean Energy. ACENY said in a statement that “some large-scale projects facing massive milestone payments need greater certainty than afforded by today’s decision, and unfortunately will likely cancel projects and withdraw from the New York market”. It added that “hundreds of millions of dollars that were invested as contract deposits will be lost” and that if developers chose to cancel and rebid their projects for future solicitations, they’d be facing higher prices from inflationary pressures.

Anne Reynolds, executive director of ACENY, told Infrastructure Investor that the projects represented in the petition were awarded in years ranging from 2016-2021 and that it was seeking adjustments for the strike prices awarded in solicitations based on an inflation formula. The PSC said in a statement that granting the request to amend the contracts would have resulted in as high as 6.7 percent increases for residential customers and as high as 10.5 percent for commercial or industrial customers on monthly bills.

“Inflation has affected everyone, but especially wind and solar projects because the price of solar panels and turbines and supply chain constraints in general,” Reynolds said. “Our belief is also that it’s coming at a time when European countries are doubling down on their own renewable energy goals because of the war in Ukraine and so the worldwide demand for panels and turbines has increased. In the US, there’s increased demand for renewables as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act, which has led to inflation from construction services. These projects knew none of this when they bid in 2016, 2017 and 2018 etc, and that’s why these projects are not economic now.”

However, the PSC remained steadfast in its position that rates remained as they were solicited in competitive auction processes.

“The requested amendments to the contracts would have provided adjustments outside of the competitive procurement process; such relief is fundamentally inconsistent with long-standing commission policy,” said PSC chair Rory M Christian in a statement. “The commission has repeatedly stated that competition in the procurement process is necessary to protect ratepayers and provides the soundest approach to mobilise the industry to achieve our critical state goals dependably and cost-effectively, and we do so again through today’s action.”

Reynolds added that the PSC “didn’t have to give us our request, they could have done something middle of the road but they chose to do nothing”.

Empire State’s delays

Reynolds said that in addition to the PSC’s rejection, investors in the Empire State are also facing doubts around the solicitation process. Since 2017, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has been mandated to issue a request for solicitation of wind and solar projects every year through to 2026. However, Reynolds said the RfP for 2023 is yet to be announced and that results from 2022’s solicitation have also not been released.

“We will assess any impacts on our contracted portfolio and, with input from the Department of Public Service and the renewable energy industry, proceed with an accelerated procurement process that prioritises competition, simplifies bid requirements, and incorporates inflation indexing, all while coordinating with transmission planning initiatives,” NYSERDA’s president and chief executive Doreen Harris said in a statement following the PSC decision, adding that winners of recent procurements will be announced “in the near future”.

Reynolds said latest solicitations for both land-based renewables and offshore wind include inflation indexation options in contracts, which had given ACENY encouragement in its petition to the PSC.

New York is aiming for 70 percent of its electricity to be sourced from renewables by 2030. About 29 percent was generated by renewables as at the end of last year, according to the New York State Commission.