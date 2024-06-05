Is 6G a step too far?

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
It may sound exciting to move from 5G to 6G in the digital world, but the opportunities and investment possibilities may not be worth it, writes Joel Kranc.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination