It may be time for infra investors to kick their natural gas habit

Uncertain market conditions, the COP28 agreement and the US’s recent decision to halt LNG exports signal that the lifespan of some of these assets may be shorter than assumed.

Natural gas has long been a staple of infrastructure investors’ portfolios and it’s no secret that investors and big corporations alike are bullish on natural gas. Just look at the numbers: in 2023, investment in natural gas totalled $288 billion, up 10.8 percent from 2022 and 33.9 percent from 2021, according to data from BloombergNEF’s Energy Transition Investment Trends 2024.

Such investors have long pocketed solid returns from investments like these. But straight power demand numbers no longer justify investors’ bullishness. As explored by Infrastructure Investor in March 2022, not all natural gas assets will have the multi-decade lifespan once assumed.

Perhaps one of the most high-profile risks to the industry is the global policy shift we’ve witnessed recently. COP28 saw 200 countries all agree to phase out fossil fuel usage – with UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell dubbing it the “beginning of the end” for the industry. While the UN cannot enforce the agreement, it is a signal from all major world governments that they view the phaseout of coal, oil and gas as inevitable.

Underscoring that point, US President Joe Biden shook the LNG industry last month by placing a moratorium on LNG export permits, partly due to climate change concerns. And while policy can be fickle and subject to election outcomes – many key ones being slated for 2024 – the market is much stickier.

Certain gas assets are increasingly non-competitive with renewables. Batteries, for instance, are threatening to take a growing chunk out of gas peaking plants’ business, as they’re able to deploy energy much quicker than peaking plants are – with artificial intelligence likely to exacerbate this trend in the future by making PPAs more precise and matching utilities with load servicers more quickly.

Certain power markets have also proven to be less friendly to natural gas, with the US’s PJM, for example, doling out low capacity prices and high fines that have bankrupted certain natural gas players in the region.

And finally, there are the more fringe – but more existential – threats to the industry. If green hydrogen takes off in a meaningful (and cheap) way, natural gas faces a serious competitor, especially LNG. LNG also faces a unique ‘too much investment too soon’ risk, according to a report from the International Energy Agency in October, noting the unexpected rise in LNG investments.

“This opens the prospect of looser market fundamentals, lower prices and an easing of gas supply security concerns from the second-half of 2030s, with potential upside for demand if these developments buttress confidence in gas among price-sensitive emerging market and developing economies. However, it also raises questions about the long-term profitability of projects,” the IEA said.

To circumvent stranded asset risk, savvy investors will want to tread carefully. Not all natural gas assets are created equal. While pipelines will probably prove to be quite sticky, LNG – despite the many billions in proposed investments – may not be the sure bet it’s made out to be, and peaking plants will likely be the first to go. If not in your fund’s lifetime, then surely during your own lifetime.

A statement like that may have once been unthinkable. But times are changing – and your portfolio should follow suit.