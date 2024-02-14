Kirkland & Ellis tops our second Fund Formation League

This year’s top five law firms have both familiar and new faces when compared with their 2022 predecessors.

Legal adviser Kirkland & Ellis has dominated Infrastructure Investor’s 2023 Fund Formation League Table. This is the industry’s only ranking of law firms by the number of funds advised and by the underlying aggregate capital of funds closed.

The Chicago-headquartered law firm topped the list both by number of funds raised and sum of funds formed, with nine funds raised totaling $17.9 billion. It advised on significant energy transition-focused credit funds such as the $7.1 billion Blackstone Green Private Credit Fund III and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ €1 billion CI Green Credit Fund I. On the equity side, it helped I Squared Capital with ISQ Growth Markets Infrastructure Fund, which closed on $1.8 billion.

“We are very invested in the infrastructure asset class. We are proud to represent the biggest names in infrastructure on their most significant fundraises and complex opportunities. We represent clients that touch global economic supply chains and serve communities around the world,” Erica Berthou, Kirkland & Ellis’ investment funds partner, told Infrastructure Investor.

Kirkland & Ellis placed second last year to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett for both aggregate value of capital raised and number of funds formed. This year, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett did not make the top five for either category. Kirkland & Ellis also topped affiliate title Private Equity International’s recent Fund Formation League Table for number of funds raised and aggregate value of capital raised.

Clifford Chance came in second, forming $8.6 billion in unlisted infrastructure funds, while it was third for the number of funds raised, with seven funds raised overall. Alexandra Davidson, global head of funds and investment management at Clifford Chance, said: “We continue to see significant activity across all subsectors, with clients navigating a tricky market to close open-end and closed-end products.”

Latham & Watkins, by contrast, came third by amount of capital raised, forming $2.4 billion, but placed second by number of funds raised, with eight under its belt. “The infrastructure asset class continues to broaden and propel forward with great momentum. We are very well positioned for the seemingly endless opportunities for growth in this space,” said Matthew Chase, head of Latham & Watkins’ investment funds practice.

The Infrastructure Investor Fund Formation League Table covers all private market, closed-end funds for which law firms provided fund formation advisory services, and which held a final close between 1 October 2022 and 30 September 2023. Data was tracked by Infrastructure Investor’s team of researchers.

At least 35 infrastructure funds have been formed with help from the top-ranked law firms over this aforementioned period. By aggregate value of funds closed, infrastructure funds advised on by the top five firms in the ranking gathered approximately $33 billion between them.

Both lead counsel law firms and supporting firms were given credit for the number of funds advised, while the lead counsel was solely given credit for the total aggregate value of a fund.