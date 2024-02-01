KKR’s Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II is the largest regional fund raised to date, overtaking Macquarie Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Fund III, which itself took the crown from KKR’s first APAC vehicle.

KKR has raised the largest ever infrastructure fund focused on the Asia-Pacific region, reaching a final close of $6.4 billion for KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II.

The fund, which launched in April 2023, is the successor to KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors I, the firm’s first pan-Asia vehicle that closed on its $3.9 billion hard-cap in January 2021.

The latest fundraise reclaims the title of largest pan-Asia infrastructure fundraise for KKR from Macquarie Asset Management, which set a new record with the $4.2 billion close of Macquarie Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Fund III in May 2022.

The fund has already committed more than half of its capital across approximately 10 investments. It follows a similar strategy to its predecessor fund, with a broad mandate covering a variety of sectors across APAC markets, including renewables, power and utilities, water and wastewater, digital infrastructure, and transportation, among others.

KKR’s recent infrastructure investments in the region include a deal worth approximately $800 million for a 20 percent stake in Singtel’s regional data centre platform; a $400 million investment in subsea cable services provider OMS Group; $650 million invested across two transactions to launch Indian decarbonisation platform Serentica Renewables; and investments in telecoms towers platform Pinnacle Towers, Indian InvIT Highways Infrastructure Trust, South Korean energy company SK E&S, Japanese pharmaceutical contract development manufacturing organisation Bushu Pharmaceuticals, and pallet pooling platform LEAP India.

KKR has extended its commitment to APAC infrastructure since launching its regional strategy in early 2019 with the hiring of David Luboff from Macquarie Asset Management. Its assets under management in the region have grown to around $13 billion.

Luboff, co-head of KKR Asia-Pacific and head of Asia-Pacific infrastructure, said in a statement that infrastructure was a “key pillar” of the firm’s global and regional strategies, calling the latest fund close a “milestone”.

“The success of the fundraise is a testament to the confidence that global investors have in our ability to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns and differentiated value-add through our established multi-asset platform, local presence in key markets, and strong ability to collaborate across multiple strategies and the region.

“Their commitment underscores our shared conviction that Asia-Pacific’s infrastructure sector holds tremendous potential over the long term.”

KKR did not disclose the identities of specific investors, but said the fund had received “strong backing” from both new and existing investors from around the world, including public and corporate pensions, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowment funds and asset managers.

Known investors include the UK’s Border to Coast Pensions Partnership, which committed $180 million, and the Employees Retirement System of Texas and the Sacramento County Employees’ Retirement System, which each committed $50 million.

Hardik Shah, a partner in KKR’s infrastructure team who is based in Mumbai, said: “As Asia accounts for more than 60 percent of global growth, driven by rising domestic consumption and productivity, rapid urbanisation, and an enormous emerging middle class, the need for new infrastructure and sustainable energy sources will continue to accelerate.

“We believe this backdrop presents a significant opportunity for value-add private infrastructure investors, and we welcome the chance to invest behind the development and success of critical infrastructure across Asia-Pacific.”

KKR now has around 25 infrastructure investment professionals in the APAC region, with offices in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Mumbai and Gurugram.