KKR launched its Asian infrastructure strategy in 2019 and the firm has quickly built one of the leading positions in the region.

The asset manager swiftly raised what was then the largest Asia-Pacific-focused infrastructure fund, closing KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors I on its hard-cap of $3.9 billion in early 2021. While it was busy deploying capital from that fund, Macquarie Asset Management stole back the crown (it held the record before KKR’s first fund) by closing Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund 3 on more than $4.2 billion in May 2022.

And now, less than two years later, KKR is again sitting atop the heap, closing KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II on $6.4 billion earlier this month – comfortably beating the previous benchmarks.

Speaking exclusively with Infrastructure Investor, KKR partner, co-head of Asia Pacific and head of Asia-Pacific infrastructure David Luboff says he and his team felt “very privileged” to have reached this point and that they were “thrilled” with the response from investors to the second APAC fund.

“Obviously, the fund scaled up materially [from the first fund]. About half of the capital came from LPs that were not in the first fund, but we also saw a very strong re-up rate. The organic build-out of this platform is such that we now have about $13 billion of infrastructure equity under management in Asia,” he says.

Luboff acknowledges that the fundraising environment for the successor vehicle had changed, but that the track record the firm was able to show has helped.

“The fundraising environment was definitely different – but Fund I was the first time we had offered an Asian infrastructure fund. So, this time we were able to go back to LPs and show them how we had deployed the capital, and for new investors too, we could point to what we had done. What we’ve often seen at KKR is that once you go from Fund I to Fund II to Fund III, you really start to scale. And we were very pleased in the trust shown in us by our LPs.”

The launch of a pan-Asia infrastructure vehicle was a new initiative for KKR in 2019, but the firm had had a presence in Asia for many years through other asset classes. It also had a well established global infrastructure fund strategy, albeit mainly focused on North America and Europe.

“The philosophy was that the infrastructure pedigree was there at the firm and that we had a strong Asian footprint with local knowledge – so let’s offer our investors, our partners and our LPs an Asian infrastructure strategy. A lot of that was actually LP-led,” Luboff says.

Luboff added that the firm never viewed the first vehicle as a first-time fund, but rather a natural extension to what it was doing in other regions and other asset classes within Asia.

‘Better than I could have hoped’

“We deployed the capital very thematically – and importantly, we deployed it in line with what we set out to achieve and what we represented to investors. I think that was very well appreciated. The early performance was strong, too, and consequently we came back to market with a very similar second fund in terms of the investment mandate, investment strategy, geographies and team stability,” he says.

“The philosophy from Fund I that we used to build out this platform has played out, truthfully, better than I could have ever hoped. That philosophy is to cross-fertilise and share the very best ideas across Asia, to really use the whole ‘brain’ of the firm. There are many transactions that I would say we would not have been able to do had it not been for the overall KKR platform – perhaps even the majority of the transactions, like our healthcare infrastructure business in Japan or our city gas distribution businesses in Korea, for example.”

On Fund II’s deployment, Luboff says a lot of investors were generally more cautious throughout 2023 due to the macroeconomic environment, but KKR’s ability to keep investing and deploying capital throughout the fundraising period had proved to be a positive factor.

“Our mandate was to invest in brownfield yielding infrastructure, with an appropriate balance between developing Asia and developed Asia. We wanted to apply sensible leverage across the portfolio and importantly, employ currency hedging. We also wanted to ensure that we were investing well and really leaning on what we feel is our competitive advantage, being able to utilise the origination network that KKR has built out in the region.

“That doesn’t mean we shy away from auctions, but our success has almost exclusively come from bilateral processes so far,” he says.

The second fund will largely follow a similar strategy to the first vehicle, with key markets being South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, and select markets in Southeast Asia.

“We have teams in each of those markets, and the integration of those teams, which go beyond just infrastructure, into the [KKR] platform has been the secret sauce. We will invest where we feel we really understand the local environment and where the regulatory and capital markets are supportive,” Luboff says.

On the potential to raise a third fund in future, Luboff declined to get into specifics but says: “We will do everything we can to continue performing well. At the same time, we are very mindful of the responsibility we hold as stewards of people’s savings and upholding our social licence to operate.

“We’re really excited by our market position now and the team are feeling really energised and proud. Asia is a real growth engine for the firm. If we continue to perform well, I’d like to think that we will continue to get the support and trust of our investment partners and continue to raise successive and successful vehicles.”

KKR now operates nine offices across the APAC region, in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Sydney, Mumbai and Gurugram, and has nearly 150 investment staff working across infrastructure, private equity, real estate and credit. Around 25 of those work on infrastructure.

Its recent infrastructure investments in the region, several of which have seen capital deployed from the second fund, include a deal worth approximately $800 million for a 20 percent stake in Singtel’s regional data centre platform; a $400 million investment in subsea cable services provider OMS Group; $650 million invested across two transactions to launch Indian decarbonisation platform Serentica Renewables.

The firm has also invested in telecoms towers platform Pinnacle Towers, Indian InvIT Highways Infrastructure Trust, South Korean energy company SK E&S, Japanese pharmaceutical contract development manufacturing organisation Bushu Pharmaceuticals and pallet pooling platform LEAP India.

Known investors include the UK’s Border to Coast Pensions Partnership, which committed $180 million, and the Employees Retirement System of Texas and the Sacramento County Employees’ Retirement System, which each committed $50 million.