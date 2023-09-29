Korea Post Insurance seeks infrastructure managers

The South Korean government agency is looking to commit up to $200m to two overseas infrastructure funds.

Institution: Korea Post

Headquarters: Sejong-si, South Korea

AUM: 147.8 trillion Korean won

Allocation to alternatives: 10.19%

Korea Post Insurance, the investment unit of Korea Post, has issued a request for proposal for overseas infrastructure fund managers.

The pension plans to commit a total of up to $200 million to two managers. Eligible managers should manage a blind-pool closed-end fund with at least 1 billion (USD or EUR) in target size, with a focus on developed countries like North America, Europe and Australia. The fund should have at least 70 percent equity investment in core plus or value-add strategy, and investment in energy conversion asset like renewable energy must be included. The firm should have at least three investment professionals experienced in managing infrastructure funds for over 10 years, and should manage at least $10 billion in AUM for global infrastructure.

The submission deadline is 17 October with a decision to be put forth to the investment committee in November.

