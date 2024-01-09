Headquarters: Pasadena, US

AUM: $72.2 billion

Allocation to infrastructure: 5.5%

Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association (LACERA) has approved the 2024 infrastructure pacing proposed during its December 2023 Board of Investments meeting. It’s aiming to reach a 5 percent allocation to private infrastructure by 2027, with $900 million in commitments expected in 2024 ($600 million core, $300 million non-core), and $600 million in 2025 ($300 million core, $300 million non-core).

