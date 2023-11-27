Macquarie eyes A$10bn renewables pipeline with launch of Aula Energy

In addition to its 4GW pipeline, the platform could take advantage of future consolidation in Australia’s renewables sector.

Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group will target large-scale investment in onshore renewables in Australia and New Zealand after establishing a new platform, Aula Energy, with a 4GW development pipeline.

Aula Energy’s initial pipeline includes a series of large-scale onshore wind farms in Western Australia with a combined capacity of up to 2.4GW, as well the Boulder Creek Wind Farm in Queensland, which is due to begin construction in 2024 and another asset in South Australia that should reach financial close the same year.

The platform is also developing other assets in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania to take the total number of assets in its pipeline to nine.

Lachlan Creswell, head of GIG ANZ at Macquarie Asset Management, told Infrastructure Investor the firm views the energy transition as a “30-40-year-plus investment opportunity”.

“We see a really massive opportunity in this space globally – here in Australia there is a very steep trajectory in the short term to hit some of the government’s announced targets,” Creswell said, referring to the Australian federal government’s recently-announced plans to add more than 32GW of new renewable generation and storage by 2030.

“There’s a tangible near-term opportunity to grow quite significantly, and that’s part of the reason this is one of our preferred identified strategies at a global level. We see the 4GW as a starting point, with the scale to build out from there.”

Creswell added that the firm views Australian renewable energy as a “relatively unconsolidated” space, which will provide a chance to acquire assets from other players in addition to developing and constructing its own.

Aula Energy will be led by chief executive Chad Hymas, formerly a senior executive at Victorian electricity transmission business AusNet Services.

“We want to be a significant player in the market – a market leader,” Hymas said. “We’ll do that in a variety of ways – whether it’s in early-stage origination opportunities, or joint venture developments with projects that are already underway [or something else].”

Ready for a ‘tipping point’

Hymas said there was no set upper cap on the size of the potential investment for GIG, but Creswell added that the firm envisaged its pipeline requiring A$10 billion ($6.6 billion; €6.0 billion) of combined equity and debt investments.

Creswell also declined to comment on specific sources of funding for Aula Energy, only saying: “The plan to fund this business is that it will come form long-term institutional capital – the sort of capital MAM works with through a whole series of different funds. Clearly, we have a number of established and new green investment-specific products in the MAM stable – you can expect it to come from that broader client base, and that may well evolve over time as the business continues to grow.”

Both Creswell and Hymas said it was too early to comment on the specific potential implications of the Australian government’s newly-announced Capacity Investment Scheme for the development of Aula Energy’s pipeline.

Hymas said it seemed to be a good signal for the market and that he wanted to ensure Aula Energy was ready for any “tipping point” that could emerge in the development of Australia’s renewable energy sector as a result.

On the impact of the rising cost of developing greenfield renewables assets, Creswell said this was a “global issue” but that renewables were still the “lowest-cost form of generation” and the market was adjusting.

“Markets move intermittently, but this is why we take a longer-term view,” he said.

Aula Energy is the latest clean energy platform established by MAM and will sit alongside four others: Blue Leaf Energy, a pan-Asian renewables platform launched in 2018; Cero Generation, a European solar developer launched in 2021; Corio Generation, a global specialist offshore wind platform launched in 2022; and Eku Energy, a global battery storage platform, also launched in 2022.