Maryland commits $250m to infrastructure

Name: Maryland State Retirement and Pension System

Headquarters: Baltimore, US

AUM: $66.44 billion

Allocation to infrastructure and natural resources: 4.5%

Maryland State Retirement and Pension System announced commitments made in Q4 2023 during its February investment committee meeting.

The public pension fund committed $150 million to DigitalBridge Partners III. Managed by DigitalBridge, the fund has a target size of $8 billion, a global focus and will invest in digital infrastructure.

Maryland also invested $100 million to EQT Infrastructure VI. The fund, managed by EQT, has a target size of €20 billion and a diversified sector focus. As of September 2023, the fund has raised €14.5 billion.

Maryland’s latest commitments reflect their real assets pacing plan for 2023. The pension fund aimed to increase exposure into sectors such as telecoms, traditional energy and transport.

