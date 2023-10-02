Mexican decarbonisation lags rivals

Clean energy generation in the country has suffered due to years of political uncertainty, but next year’s election offers a rare glimmer of hope.

Blessed with thousands of miles of coastline, North America’s largest sand dunes and vertiginous pine forests to the south, Mexico is a country just waiting to become a clean energy powerhouse. The US Department of Energy estimates potential resources of more than 28,500GW, with the southeast by far the most attractive region.

Turning this vast potential into reality is the next step, but Mexico has already made some progress scaling its renewables base. Last year, clean energy generation stood at just over 31 percent of domestic electricity supply, a surge of almost 50 percent over the past five years, driven mostly by solar photovoltaic energy and, to a lesser degree, onshore wind.

This rise showcases progress but is still a far cry from the government’s recent pledge to generate 35 percent of electricity from clean energy sources by 2024. In November, the authorities also promised to raise Mexico’s emission reduction target from 22 to 35 percent by the end of the decade, with an additional 5 percent dependent on international support.

“The target is not ambitious enough to ensure carbon neutrality, and is focused mainly on 2030,” says Lucia Barrera Ocampo, associate director at ESG-focused research firm Sustainable Fitch. Many other countries have already set carbon neutrality targets for mid-century, yet Mexico is so far resisting pressure to follow suit. Critics also point to the addition of natural gas as a clean energy fuel to meet the country’s decarbonisation targets.

“According to the World Economic Forum, Mexico ranks 10th in the Energy Transition Index among Latin American nations, lagging behind peers such as Brazil, which holds the top position, Chile in fourth place and Colombia in sixth place,” says Gerónimo Gutiérrez Fernández, managing partner at Mexico City-based asset management and advisory firm Beel Infrastructure Partners. “Internationally, Mexico holds the 68th position, indicating a decline from its previous rank of 48 in 2021.”

State of denial

This drop can be largely explained by the energy policy of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Since taking office in late December 2018, Obrador has made backing state-owned enterprises such as national oil firm Pemex and electricity utility CFE a central pillar of his presidency. Rather than supporting private green energy investment, the government is plugging billions of dollars into a new oil refinery in Obrador’s home state of Tabasco and last year bought another oil refinery north of the border in the US.

“The current administration’s policy includes reforms that would prioritise CFE fossil fuel-generated power over cleaner sources provided by the private sector, as well as denials and revocations of permits,” says Benjamín Torres-Barrón, partner in the Mexican branch of law firm Baker McKenzie. “This policy, and its derived regulatory uncertainty, has resulted in distrust for investors in the Mexican energy sector.”

President Obrador has done much to unpick the landmark energy reforms launched a decade ago, which welcomed foreign investment into Mexico’s energy sector for the first time. Last year, the opposition blocked efforts to reform Mexico’s energy system after Obrador lost his majority in Congress. The president had hoped to further limit private sector participation in the country’s electricity market, an ambition he similarly showed in the fossil fuel sector after suspending bidding rounds in late 2018.

His energy policy since taking office has also undermined climate efforts. Three years ago, the government abolished the Climate Change Fund – created in 2012 to support local and national conservation efforts – while two years ago Mexico’s authorities dissolved the National Institute for Climate Change.

“The Bloomberg New Energy Finance report shows that Mexico’s share of Latin American clean energy investment went from 35 percent in 2017 to 7 percent in 2022,” says Torres-Barrón. “This, along with the current administration’s energy policy that favours state-owned companies such as CFE and Pemex shows lower investment appetite for the energy transition in Mexico.”

A new hope

Heading into next year’s presidential election race, the outcome could prove decisive to the pace of decarbonisation in Mexico as well as wider investment opportunities. Obrador is technically ineligible to stand for re-election, but this has done little to stop several other notable left-leaning Latin American presidents from bending or rewriting the rules. Former Bolivian president Evo Morales scrapped term limits in 2017, while Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez won a referendum to abolish term limits back in 2009.

Last year, Obrador also revealed plans to restructure and cut funding to Mexico’s electoral commission. The Supreme Court temporarily suspended the reforms in March, arguing they were invalid under the country’s constitution, while the president has claimed that the cuts are simply austerity measures. In response, protests before and after the initial passing in Congress warned of threats to Mexico’s democracy.

Beel’s Fernández argues that while there are myriad potential candidates from Morena – the incumbent party – as well as the opposition coalition, the energy sector will most likely start to reopen next year. “Given the impossibility of the current government to cement a new energy policy at constitutional level and international pressure on Mexico’s global commitments, whoever wins the federal elections will find international arbitrations and state-to-state disputes, incapacity to meet power generation and transmission needs in the future, especially in the context of nearshoring-driven investments and a cash-strapped CFE,” he says.

According to the polls, Morena candidate Claudia Sheinbaum and opposition nominee Marcelo Ebrard currently lead the race for Mexico’s Palacio Nacional. “While Sheinbaum supports the current administration’s policy, she has nonetheless stated that private investment is needed alongside public investment,” says Torres-Barrón. “Ebrard has aimed to reconcile international collaboration in energy policy by pledging an investment of $48 billion towards clean energies with the Sonora Plan, as well as other projects like Tesla’s $5 billion investment in Nuevo Leon.”

However, Ebrard’s policy is not entirely open to the private sector. The Sonora Plan promises to invest up to $48 billion in new solar capacity in the northern Mexican state but guarantees CFE access to generational plants.

Regardless of who wins the election, Torres-Barrón also points to the importance of energy sovereignty among Mexican voters, and this dynamic is likely to influence future policy. Even if the opposition takes charge next year and tries to reverse many of Obrador’s policies, Morena and other allied political parties also hold over 50 percent of Mexico’s Congress.

The political backdrop is not to say there are no large-scale renewables projects making progress. In July, CFE’s $1.6 billion Puerto Penasco solar park in Sonora state secured a loan of $98.7 million from French development agency AFD and will be one of the largest solar parks in Latin America when fully operational and connected to the grid in 2027.

Several renewable energy projects led by the private sector have also been granted permits this year, and recent M&A activity points to returning investor appetite. “Distributed generation has emerged as a compelling alternative for multinational companies aiming to achieve ESG goals by generating electricity on-site with fewer regulatory complexities,” says Fernández.

Solar is expected to surge over the next decade as regulations for connecting utility-scale power plants make the case for greater distributed generation. The addition of natural gas as a clean energy source also means the 2024 target will most likely be hit, but Mexico still has some way to go before it can legitimately say that it lived up to its potential to be a world leader in green energy.