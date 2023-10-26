Mind the valuations gap

HICL Infrastructure, managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, found itself selling a portfolio of five UK-based assets to KKR-owned John Laing for £204 million ($248 million; €234 million), last month.

The sale was nothing less than life-affirming for the UK’s oldest listed infrastructure trust. As Edward Hunt, HICL’s fund manager and head of InfraRed’s core income group of funds, told us following the deal, HICL “wanted to prove that our net asset value for the fund is robust and that the current share price discount is unjustified”.

That share price, which recently traded at a 25 percent discount to NAV, when contrasted against the “small premium” to asset value it netted from the portfolio sale, led Hunt to conclude: “We think there is a disconnect between public market valuations and private market valuations for high-quality, inflation-correlated infrastructure assets.”

At this point, it’s tempting to just sit back and purr about the obvious superiority of private infrastructure investing – the longer-term investment horizon, the ‘sophisticated’ LP base, the cooler heads. Not for private markets the fickleness of the public side, the overreacting, the ‘volatility’. Tempting, but tired, also.

The HICL sale certainly demonstrates that private investors are in a better position to ascribe a higher valuation to core infrastructure assets, whereas their public counterparts – rattled by “the acute increase in UK interest rates and the applied discount rates”, as Hunt said – are in a better position to quickly vote with their wallets.

Which one is the right approach is a trickier question. Not least when privately owned UK core infrastructure assets can have their valuation cut by 28 percent overnight (hello, Thames Water). It will also have escaped no one that private market valuations are drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic.

The point is not to descend into valuations nihilism. Rather, it’s to recall that “valuing assets is an art not a science”, as Stuart Kirk, HSBC’s former global head of responsible investments, wrote in the Financial Times earlier this month. “We all pretend it’s the latter, with our spreadsheets, discounted cashflows and comparable ratios. But imagination and interpretation matter more.”

Which is another way of saying that valuations are, partly, tools in the telling of a story. Or as Kirk put it: “I have never seen a valuation model that hasn’t been massaged in some way to fit a narrative.”

The infrastructure narrative, then, is having a harder time winning over public markets following the change in our macro regime, with harsh share price discounts to NAV prevalent. Financial commentator David Stevenson wrote in Citywire this month that most UK listed infrastructure trusts have shifted to investing in growth infrastructure assets. Those have now fallen out of fashion, Stevenson argues, and “many investors no longer believe in the core growth story”. Couple that with an income-oriented investor base and you have a recipe for trouble.

That doesn’t really explain HICL’s woes, though. After all, it’s a well-known core infrastructure fund – and it’s still trading at a hefty discount. Which suggests its investors are having a hard time believing in the core infrastructure story.

Could this loss of faith in the infrastructure narrative find its way into private markets? You could argue it’s already happening on the core infrastructure front. But infrastructure is, generally, proving resilient in the secondaries market, with fund stakes trading at 93 percent of NAV – the least discounted private asset class in H1, according to a Greenhill report.

Which brings us back to valuations. More than regulatory pressure, we agree with Frederic Blanc-Brude, director of EDHECInfra, that tighter practices will materialise as more private assets find their way to retail and private wealth investors. As he noted recently, “misselling is a crime in most jurisdictions”. Meaning, a change in the tools available for private investors to tell their story could have a significant impact on how well the infrastructure narrative is accepted.

So, mind the valuations gap – and enjoy it while it lasts.