Mirova’s sixth flagship targets €2bn for core energy transition

Energy transition-focused Mirova returns to the market with a sixth flagship fund only a year after the fifth fund's close on €1.6bn.

Paris-headquartered energy transition specialist Mirova, owned by Natixis, has launched a sixth fund, Mirova Energy Transition 6. The 12-plus-2-year fund is targeting €2 billion with a hard-cap of €2.5 billion.

Its launch comes a mere 12 months after Fund V wrapped up, closing oversubscribed on €1.6 billion against a €1 billion target in September 2022. That fund is now mostly deployed across 17-18 transactions. “We’re going to do the last two transactions before year end, so we would have invested about 20 transactions,” Raphaël Lance, managing director of Energy Transition Funds at Mirova, tells Infrastructure Investor.

The sixth fund will continue the strategy of its predecessor and target core energy transition investments, mostly in the shape of solar and wind power plants, but also green hydrogen and lithium-ion battery storage. The geographical focus will remain Europe, where 85 percent of the fund will be deployed, but Australia is also on the agenda.

Investments will include equity – both majority and minority stakes – as well as subordinated debt. The fund is Article 9 under the EU’s SFDR framework.

“The idea is to come back to the market with a fund that has a similar strategy because we have been successful deploying and there is tremendous growth in energy transition in Europe, so [there is] room to continue to invest in that space,” says Lance. He expects a “rolling first close with some first joiners before the end of the year”, followed by an official first close “somewhere between March and June next year”.

Riding the energy transition tailwinds

Judging from stated commitments, an energy transition-focused fund from an established manager ought to have a comparatively easy time, and Lance sees tailwinds in Asia, climate change and energy security too.

“We see ESG becoming more and more important in that part of the world. In Japan in particular, the interest rates have not raised so they do not have the same denominator effect that we have, and continue to have cash and capital to deploy. Climate warming is a reality. Everybody has had a terrible summer and from a fiduciary duty point of view more and more investors want to do energy transition – it’s a very dynamic market.

“Another thing we have heard is that, with the war in Ukraine and the willingness to be more sovereign and independent from an industry point of view, some European LPs want to contribute to having more assets on the ground.”

The manager’s previous fund ended up having to turn away LPs in the end, and Lance remains happy with the support. “We have quite a diversified base in terms of geographies. We have LPs from all across Europe as well as North America and Asia. We have about 10 percent of the fund coming from Korea.”

Mirova’s 12-plus-2-year fund term is also a nod to the particularities of the energy transition.

“The cycles in energy are quite long,” says Lance. “Developing a project unfortunately often takes too long and so to materialise the value, when you invest in the developer, you need to be able to be patient.” He cites an investment in a French developer realised after 10 years and with almost all the value created in the last two to three years.

He is, however, confident the sixth fund can continue delivering returns in the double digits. “We have realised 51 transactions and we have consistently delivered double-digit returns on our assets – with a few exceptions of course. [Given] the current market interest rate uplift, 10-12 percent is conservative. It’s reasonable.”

Investing the Mirova way

“We are an early player. We like to contribute to the change of the mix,” says Lance. “We like our investment to be used to construct new capacity and we like to come in as a large minority, so we don’t do buyouts and prefer to enter into companies that want to grow.”

Crucially, Mirova only buys into projects that have secured a grid connection. One focal point has been Poland, where Mirova is involved in projects totalling 500MW, and those grid connections are put to work, says Lance.

“We are taking advantage of the grid connection to work on aggregation, which is something that is starting a lot in Poland. If you have a solar plant, you can bring wind; if you have a wind plant, you can build a solar facility that would be connected to the same point of connection.” Adding storage to the mix is another option and, says Lance, “at one point you will get closer and closer to baseload”.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has not deterred Mirova’s interest in Eastern Europe, he says.

“We have invested in Poland and we also have invested in the Baltics – in Estonia – and we have had some questions coming from our LPs, in particular the ones that are far away from Europe, regarding our view on the war in Ukraine and the risk on those neighbouring countries. And we are quite comfortable because it is NATO Europe, and it’s also a political move in a certain way not accepting to surrender. To not invest in Poland would be giving rights to the Russians, which we don’t want to do.”

Also, coal- and lignite-fuelled Poland, as well as other parts of Eastern Europe, are in serious need of decarbonising.

“Poland remains a very interesting country because of the energy mix. They have a lot to do to get to their European objectives. It’s a highly populated country and the level of risk is good.”