New Mexico State Investment Council committed to two funds managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

Institution: New Mexico State Investment Council

Headquarters: Santa Fe, US

AUM: $43.9 billion

Allocation to infrastructure: 3.3%

New Mexico State Investment Council approved two infrastructure commitments to funds managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners during their 26 September State Investment Council meeting. These included $150 million to Copenhagen Infrastructure V and $38 million to a co-investment vehicle managed by the firm.

