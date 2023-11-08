‘No reconsideration’ of offshore wind by financial investors, says CIP’s CIO

Initial contracts from the New York Bight auction have received average price awards of $145 per MWh, as regulators look to reverse industry’s fortunes.

The recent rise in costs and challenges in PPA agreements in the US offshore wind market “has not led to a reconsideration” of the merits and profitability of the industry by financial investors, according to Martin Neubert, chief investment officer of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The company in late October saw its 1.3GW Excelsior Wind project secured in last year’s New York Bight auction receive a conditional power contract award by the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency. The 25-year contract was awarded alongside contracts for the 1.3GW Community Offshore Wind project being developed by RWE and National Grid Ventures, as well as for the 1.4GW Attentive Energy One site, secured by TotalEnergies in the February 2022 auction and which has received investment from the LS Power-owned Rise Light & Power, Macquarie Asset Management’s Corio Generation and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

“More financial investors have entered the US offshore wind space. There’s headwinds and challenges, for sure, but at the same time, the fundamentals are very much intact, such as the demand for offshore wind and the political commitment to support it,” Neubert told Infrastructure Investor. “The increase in prices and the PPAs handed back has not led to a reconsideration of whether offshore wind makes sense. We see financial investors buying into offshore wind projects and prices adjust to new cost levels and realities.”

The individual project sponsors were unable to disclose the specific strike prices for each of their projects, although NYSERDA said in a statement that the average initial price for the trio is $145.07/MWh. In 2020, the second and most recent time NYSERDA conducted such a project solicitation, prices of $80.40/MWh were awarded to the Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind developments, although those two sites are among the US offshore wind contracts set to be scrapped by sponsors struggling to meet the rising costs and interest rate environment of the sector since. Last week, further blows were dealt to the sector as Danish developer Orsted pulled out of the Ocean Wind 1 and 2 sites it was developing in New Jersey, citing permitting delays, supply chain costs and rising interest rates.

“To us, and to everyone in the industry, [the increased strike price is] lots of signals that the regulator and governments have an appreciation that costs have gone up significantly and that’s now being reflected in the offtake prices,” Neubert said of the NYSERDA solicitation. He declined to comment on whether the contract is inflation-linked but said it will benefit from being located near the connection point and reducing transmission costs. CIP’s projects is being funded through its €7 billion, 2020-vintage Copenhagen Infrastructure IV fund.

“The whole industry has moved to a different level because of the hindsight of all these cost increases,” Neubert added. “New York round three is very different story compared to previous auctions.”

Produce from the Vineyard

Neubert said his outlook on the future of offshore wind in the US is “definitely more than glass half full”. It comes after the firm last month, alongside its project partner Avangrid, successfully installed the first turbine in its 806MW Vineyard Wind I project off the coast of Massachusetts.

The pair also closed a tax equity package for the site with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. The $1.2 billion investment transaction was the largest single asset tax equity financing and the first for a commercial-scale offshore wind farm.

“We will take the learnings from Vineyard Wind I and apply them. We will get the benefit of being one of the few that is in full speed of a large project execution and use that as an advantage in upcoming solicitations,” Neubert maintained.

Vineyard Wind I began construction last year and is expected to be completed next year.