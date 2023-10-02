North American infrastructure fundraising may have boomed in recent years as capital reached record highs and investors flooded into the asset class, but the start of 2023 has proved much more challenging. Capital raised fell by almost 90 percent in H1 compared with last year, the industry hit hard by the financial climate of rising interest rates and market volatility.

The 2023 figures are stark. Over the past five years, North American infrastructure fundraising in H1 averaged $13.16 billion, with 48.2 closed funds on average, according to Infrastructure Investor data. This year, managers only raised $1.43 billion, across four closed funds, the lowest figure since 2009 – with just seven funds closed that year as the global financial crisis truly bit.

To make up the shortfall this year, infrastructure managers would need to raise another $20.96 billion in H2, a figure that has never been achieved over the past 15 years. The closest six-month total was in H1 2014, when managers raised $18.38 billion, and in H2 2021 when the six-month total hit $18.02 billion.

The downturn might prove to be short-term, but making up for lost ground will take a huge turnaround.

Backing low carbon

Perhaps not surprising considering just four funds closed in the first six months of 2023, the average North American infrastructure fund size also declined in H1. Last year, the average stood at $589 million, falling from the record of $758 million in 2021, and in H1 2023 only reached $362 million. The last time the average fund size was lower was in 2019, at $345 million. After the financial crisis in 2009, the total fell as low as $98.99 million.

Of the four funds that closed in North America in H1, sustainable specialist Vision Ridge Partners jointly topped the list with a $700 million fund. The SAF Annex Fund is targeting core-plus energy transition investments to support the US manager’s $1.25 billion Sustainable Asset Fund III.

Private equity firm NGP Energy Capital Management also closed its fourth energy transition fund on $700 million in the first half of 2023. The fund is set to invest in North American renewables assets, again to support the energy transition. Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by US President Joe Biden in 2021, are particularly buoying interest and investment opportunities to fund the switch to clean energy.

Underlining the industry’s interest in clean energy investment, the Q2 Infrastructure Pulse survey from the London-based Global Infrastructure Investor Association and consultancy Alvarez & Marshall reported a big swing in planned North American spending over the near term. The survey found that almost 40 percent of respondents in the Americas expect to invest between $5 billion and $10 billion over the next five years into new and existing infrastructure assets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in their portfolio, compared with just over 10 percent in Q4 last year.

Keen interest in the energy transition is also reflected by infrastructure funds in market. Of the 20 largest North American-focused funds, eight specifically target renewables and 14 have an energy angle of some sort. Macquarie’s sixth Americas-focused infrastructure fund is the largest in the list with an ambitious $7 billion and an emphasis on renewables as well as digital infrastructure. Joint second in the ranking, clean energy investor Energy Capital Partners is targeting $4 billion to invest in the energy transition, while third placed private equity firm Grain Management bucks the trend by eyeing $4 billion to invest in digital infrastructure.

Another survey, from non-profit organisation the American Council on Renewable Energy, released in June, revealed that 84 percent of investors that already either fund or develop renewables projects planned to increase their green energy investment by 5 percent or more in 2023, compared with last year. Further, 82 percent of firms that already invest $500 million or more annually in the renewables sector also expect to increase their investment by 5 percent or more, while 55 percent of respondents with $500 million or more invested acknowledged that the risk profile was increasing.

Sluggish economic recovery, grid-related constraints, supply chain challenges and trade restrictions are among the most obvious potential headwinds that could slow the rollout of energy transition investment over the next few years as well as broader infrastructure fundraising.

Cause for concern?

Beyond the uptick in green energy investment, the fundraising decline over the first six months of 2023 is not necessarily to say that appetite for North American infrastructure has changed dramatically.

The Institutional Infrastructure Allocations Monitor survey from global capital advisory firm Hodes Weill, published in late June, found that North America was the most popular global destination to increase allocations. Roughly 34 percent of investors said they expected to increase capital to the region, compared with 21 percent to Europe and 13 percent to Asia-Pacific. Interest from Europe-based investors in North America was also the strongest with around 44 percent of respondents citing plans to increase capital.

“It has been a mixed picture so far this year for fund closes, both in North America and around the globe, but figures are set to forge ahead over the next six months,” says Jon Phillips, chief executive at GIIA. “We should not confuse a slow H1 for closes with diminished appetite for investment in private infrastructure. This remains an asset class which is reliably outperforming listed infrastructure, real estate and bonds in an unpredictable climate.”

Phillips admits that rising interest rates have given LPs pause for thought, with bonds and other fixed income securities becoming more appealing. Greater borrowing and delivery costs have also affected infrastructure asset valuations.

“The denominator effect has had some impact too, with some funds reassessing allocation to private infrastructure following a drop in values for publicly traded holdings,” Phillips adds. “However, the resilience and performance of the sector has also caused some to increase their allocation to infrastructure.”

Reasons to be cheerful

Interim closes hit a record high in the first half of the year, with many of the big North American GPs driving the fundraising surge. In fact, far from being bearish on US fundraising, GPs based outside the country still opt to raise cash in dollars because of its status as a safe haven. “Fundraising figures remain robust across North America, and sentiment towards the region as an investment destination has been buoyed since implementation of incentives and tax credits contained within the IRA,” says Phillips.

Looking long-term, the secular tailwinds are clearly positive, but energy transition M&A activity still slowed over the first half of the year. According to data from renewable energy investment bank CohnReznick Capital, clean energy asset transactions in the US reached 35 and 11.9GW across the first seven months of 2023, against 83 transactions and 34.5GW in 2022. The valuation mismatch between buyers and sellers has cooled the pace of M&A transactions this year, but should be expected to rebalance as time compels sponsors to recycle capital and IRS tax credit guidance gives greater market confidence.

By subsector, the hydrogen market has, in particular, seen growth over the past 18 months, boosted by the addition of a new tax credit in last year’s IRA bill. Globally, there were at least 36 hydrogen platform acquisitions over the past 18 months, with 11 of those takeovers in the US. According to the Hydrogen Council, North America leads the world on committed hydrogen investments with $10 billion pledged by 2030.

“Just shy of $26 billion in greenfield renewables, hydrogen, battery storage and electric vehicle infrastructure deals have closed across the US since the IRA was signed off, more than double that of other top green investment destinations such as Saudi Arabia, the UK and France over the same time period,” says Phillips.

North American infrastructure fundraising may have stalled in H1 as wider macroeconomic concerns caused investors to rebalance their portfolios and wait for light at the end of the tunnel, but appetite is clearly still there. It might just take a bit longer than previously

predicted.