Nuveen achieves EPIC II first close of $1.3bn
EPIC II has ridden the present fundraising environment by letting real assets managers and private credit investors enjoy the best of both worlds, according to senior portfolio manager Don Dimitrievich.
EPIC II has ridden the present fundraising environment by letting real assets managers and private credit investors enjoy the best of both worlds, according to senior portfolio manager Don Dimitrievich.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination