NYSCRF backs Carlyle and DigitalBridge

The US based pension has made commitments to two new infrastructure vehicles.

Institution: New York State Common Retirement Fund

Headquarters: Albany, US

AUM: $246.3 billion

Allocation to infrastructure: 2.6%

The New York State Common Retirement Fund has recently committed a total of $475 million to two infrastructure investments. According to their latest report, they are allocating up to $270 million to DigitalBridge Partners III and up to $200 million to Carlyle Renewable & Sustainable Energy Fund II.

Carlyle Renewable & Sustainable Energy Fund II focuses on mid-market traditional renewable energy like wind and solar, as well as newer energy transition strategies such as electric vehicle infrastructure. The fund is managed by Carlyle, with whom the NYSCRF already has an established relationship.

DigitalBridge Partners III is a closed-end fund targeting digital infrastructure assets and related businesses. This investment marks a new partnership for the NYSCRF.

Currently, the NYSCRF has allocated 2.6 percent of its portfolio to infrastructure, slightly below its target allocation of 3 percent.

