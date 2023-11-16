The US-based pension fund's consultant is recommending it target $350m-$400m in real asset commitments.

Name: Orange County Employees Retirement System

Headquarters: Santa Ana, US

AUM: $21 billion

Allocation to infrastructure: 3.1%

The Orange County Employees Retirement System revealed its proposed real assets pacing plan for 2024.

The pacing plan comes on the back of a decision by the pension fund to increase their real assets target allocation to 6 percent in April of this year, of which 4 percent is allocated for infrastructure investment.

Aksia, OCERS’ investment consultant, is recommending the US public pension fund target $350 million-$400 million in real asset commitments, with commitment ranges between $50 million-$100 million. These commitments would be spread between three to five funds.

Alongside this, OCERS confirmed a $50 million commitment to Stonepeak Opportunities Fund and a $75 million commitment to LS Power Equity Partners V.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.