Name: Orange County Employees Retirement System
Headquarters: Santa Ana, US
AUM: $21 billion
Allocation to infrastructure: 3.1%
The Orange County Employees Retirement System revealed its proposed real assets pacing plan for 2024.
The pacing plan comes on the back of a decision by the pension fund to increase their real assets target allocation to 6 percent in April of this year, of which 4 percent is allocated for infrastructure investment.
Aksia, OCERS’ investment consultant, is recommending the US public pension fund target $350 million-$400 million in real asset commitments, with commitment ranges between $50 million-$100 million. These commitments would be spread between three to five funds.
Alongside this, OCERS confirmed a $50 million commitment to Stonepeak Opportunities Fund and a $75 million commitment to LS Power Equity Partners V.
