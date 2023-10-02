Offshore wind is a double-edged sword for investors

While offshore wind investment is needed for the energy transition, it is still in its infancy, writes Joel Kranc, leaving investors to assess cost versus return potential.

There are two stories happening simultaneously in the wind farm infrastructure space. On the one hand, global investments in technologies such as wind, solar power or electric vehicles will be more than $1.7 trillion this year – ahead of the investment of $1 trillion in fossil fuels – according to the International Energy Agency. This is the most ever spent in a year on clean energy.

On the other hand, governments are getting cold feet. The province of Alberta in Canada has placed a six-month moratorium on approving new wind and solar power projects greater than 1MW, arguing that the federal government is preventing the development of backup generation for renewable energy such as natural gas.

Further still, in Europe there is considerable uncertainty surrounding the viability of projects such as Swedish-based Vattenfall’s North Sea wind complex, which has been halted due to escalating costs, or Danish-based Orsted’s Hornsea 3 project, which the firm says is at risk without more support. Even turbine maker Siemens Energy reported a net loss of $3.2 billion for the April to June quarter due to rising costs.

“Returns on offshore wind are becoming more and more challenged,” Shell CEO Wael Sawan declared in June. That came just a few days after a Shell joint venture said it would pull out of a power contract in Massachusetts. Shell won’t build renewable projects that can’t earn initial returns of 6-8 percent, Sawan announced.

As well, government targets to increase wind power installations globally by five-fold annually by 2030 are unrealistic and would require $27 billion in investment in the supply chain by 2026, research group Wood Mackenzie notes in a report. WoodMac forecasts annual capacity is more likely to increase by 30GW a year by 2030, well below the 80GW per year target, or five-fold growth, set by governments across the world.

“The supply chain is struggling to scale up and will be an impediment to achieving decarbonisation targets if change does not happen,” says Chris Seiple, vice-chair, power and renewables, at Wood Mackenzie.

Highs and lows

The good news, among the doom and gloom, in the US is that projects like Vineyard Wind, which is building the nation’s first utility-scale offshore wind energy project over 15 miles off the coast of Massachusetts, has begun installation of turbines.

Also, investors like Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board entered into a joint venture with Corio Generation to fund the development of an initial portfolio of up to 9GW of offshore wind projects.

The portfolio will consist of 14 fixed bottom and floating projects in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Ireland and the UK, all of which are currently under development by Corio. Ontario Teachers’ will acquire up to half of Corio’s stake in these projects, supporting development, construction and operation. And Ontario Teachers’ says it has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio by 2050.

But the investments are slowing and are further and fewer between these days. So, is the one-step forward, two steps back approach to wind and offshore wind farm infrastructure a problem for institutional investors?

“Recent events will not significantly change large-scale investors’ interest in wind energy,” says Bill Rogers, global head of sustainable energies for CPP Investments.

“However, the risks associated with their development are now better understood and could lead to some investors increasing their target returns on wind energy to account for greater variability and uncertainty around outcomes. It could also lead to some investors underwriting more conservative assumptions than we have seen in the recent past, particularly around capital expenditures and development timelines.”

For its part, CPP Investments has C$14.15 billion ($10.4 billion; €9.6 billion) invested in renewable assets. Rogers says CPP Investments “will continue to evaluate wind opportunities and expect[s] to further invest in the technology”. He notes that the investment arm of the Canada Pension Plan continues to see viable investment opportunities in North America through investments in Pattern Energy and Cordelio Power, supported by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The risks associated with [offshore wind] development are now better understood and could lead to some investors increasing their target returns” Bill Rogers

CPP Investments

Finding the right momentum

Investment, not just in North America, but globally, has been slower than was previously anticipated. Labanya Prakash Jena, senior manager at the Climate Policy Initiative in India, says: “The scale of expansion of wind farms didn’t happen as desired or as expected in the last five years or so.”

You need a combination of technologies to reach net zero, says Prakash Jena. “You cannot rely only on solar, particularly in developing countries where land acquisition is a big issue. As a result, you must make wind commercially viable, but many are not, and it is the job of governments to make it viable. It is also, particularly offshore wind, very capital intensive compared to other investments.”

Again, the process and desire is there but the momentum is lagging behind. In fact, in its Renewable Energy Market Update of June 2023, the IEA says: “While permitting has become a key policy focus in Europe to accelerate the deployment of large-scale wind and solar PV, and early benefits are starting to be visible, the proposed policy changes are expected to have limited impact on the deployment of renewables in 2023 and 2024 compared with other drivers, such as installations of small-scale residential and commercial solar PV.”

The IEA continues, stating that while China’s wind energy additions will continue to increase in 2024, they are set to be more than offset by under-subscription of auctions and pending permitting delays in Europe.

But Prakash Jena says a convergence will occur in the next few years: not only will the technology for wind optimisation become better and less expensive, but governments will realise they are lagging behind in wind power and will have to increase it to make up for the energy gap that only using solar creates. “At some point, government will realise ‘it is not happening and we have to do something’, so we will see fewer barriers for investors in offshore wind.”

This will become easier as technologies and costs improve. In fact, the International Renewable Energy Agency says between 2010 and 2020, the global weighted-average levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) of onshore wind fell by 56 percent, from $0.089/kWh to $0.039/kWh. Over the same period, the LCOE of newly commissioned offshore wind projects fell by 48 percent.

There are also areas for large institutional investors to consider beyond the initial projects themselves. Rogers explains: “There is increasingly robust ‘offtake’ demand for wind, which is the market to purchase contracts for a supply of wind energy.” Companies in the offtake market, such as utilities or larger commercial and industrial companies, are looking to target wind projects with a different production profile relative to onshore solar.”

Rogers says that CPP Investments is “always looking for new opportunities and expect[s] the figure will grow as we continue to invest in renewables and in companies that are de-carbonising their operations”.

One significant source of opportunity could be in the Gulf of Mexico, following the US Department of the Interior’s first-ever offshore wind energy auction for the region at the end of August. One lease area, the Lake Charles Lease Area, which has the potential to generate around 1.24GW, received a high bid of $5.6 million.

“The Biden-Harris administration is making once-in-a-generation investments in America’s infrastructure and our clean energy future as we take steps to bring offshore wind energy to additional areas around the country,” says secretary of the interior, Deb Haaland.

The Biden administration has now approved the nation’s first four commercial-scale offshore wind projects, held four offshore wind lease auctions, initiated environmental review of 10 offshore wind projects, and advanced the process to explore additional Wind Energy Areas in Oregon, Gulf of Maine and Central Atlantic.