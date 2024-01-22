Share A- A+ 100%

Geoff Strong spent 11 years as a senior partner and head of infrastructure at private equity giant Apollo Global Management. He left at the beginning of 2023 in what was then unexplained circumstances.

Strong wasn’t able to speak on his departure, until now. His departure, unlike that of his co-head Dylan Foo, a termination Strong declined to comment on, was a premeditated move to allow him to set up his own venture – Northampton Capital Partners, an infrastructure manager of which he will serve as the chief executive. Prior to Apollo, he spent time at Blackstone and Morgan Stanley.

“I have an incredibly high regard for Apollo, Blackstone and Morgan Stanley. All were terrific firms, and I learned a tremendous amount from my colleagues at each of them,” Strong said. “With regard to Apollo, I’m a proud Apollo alum and am absolutely rooting for their success, and I think they’re rooting for mine as well.”

Strong has hired a 10-person team, with more hirings to be announced in the near term. The team currently includes fellow founding partners Don McCarthy, Scott McBride, John MacWilliams and Jeff Hunter. The latter two Strong previously worked with as advisers during his tenure at Apollo, while McBride and McCarthy have joined from DigitalBridge and Fir Tree Partners, respectively.

Infrastructure Investor understands that Strong has also brought on Jim Robo, who announced his retirement as CEO from US energy giant NextEra Energy, as an operating partner.

In addition to the core team, Northampton has a group of 11 senior advisers, primarily executives that have worked with Strong in the past, including eight CEOs and five current or former Fortune 500 executives.

“I am excited and humbled to be joined by so many talented and accomplished team members, many of whom I have worked with in the past,” Strong said.

The next era

Northampton will seek energy transition, digital infrastructure and transportation and logistics investments. At least initially, energy transition and digital infrastructure will be the biggest focus areas for the firm.

The firm will have a mid-market focus, as Strong believes the large-cap infrastructure market has become oversaturated.

“Our focus will be on small- and mid-sized companies, or companies that are at a real inflection point, that need our capital, need our expertise and can really use not just the experience of the investment team, but also the operating partners and senior advisers that we’ve partnered with. It’s going to be a very different focus from some of the mega-cap groups out there,” he explained.

While he wouldn’t speak to the specific risk-return standards of the investments Northampton will make, he did stress that downside protection would be a primary focus for their investment mandate.

“At Northampton, we think about infrastructure in more traditional terms, meaning a fundamentally different risk-return profile than other asset classes, with a clear focus on downside protection. We are looking for fixed, stable assets that have long, useful lives, are essential to the economy and to the communities that they exist in and will generate yield over time. Those are the fundamental tenets of what we look for in a deal,” Strong added.

Strong asserts that Northampton already has a robust pipeline of deals in its target sectors, but wouldn’t comment on whether or not an anchor investment had already been made. The capital for one is there, as Infrastructure Investor understands that Northampton has received initial funding from a large, established family office.

Strong would not comment on whether or not this capital was put towards an initial fundraise, nor would he comment on whether or not there’d be a fundraise at all. Previous reporting from Bloomberg says that Northampton will likely commence fundraising this year.

New tricks

Strong said Northampton will be looking to take a more cautious approach to its infrastructure investments.

“There’s going to be a handful of things that we will exclude from the investment mandate. We are unlikely to make any investment outside of North America in the near future. You’ll also see us seek to avoid investments with technology or binary outcome risk. We’re looking to invest into real assets, investments that will generate yield over time and have more predictable returns,” he explained.

But that doesn’t mean he’s afraid of getting creative. While a good portion of Northampton’s deals will be control, common equity deals, Strong is also looking to do creatively structured deals in preferred equity, structured equity and even credit, an approach that was also taken during his tenure at Apollo.

“What I’ve found in my career is that if you approach a situation with an open mind and are able to get creative and thoughtful about how you invest in a company and match that with the company’s goals, you can achieve really interesting results that can far exceed what you could do if you just go in there with a single playbook,” he explained. “If all you’ve ever done is a common equity deal, it’s probably hard to dabble in more structured investments. But I think a diversified playbook is going to be increasingly important in more stressed and volatile macro conditions.”

He continued: “We often use the term strategic capital. What that means to us is, first, we want to be thoughtful about the right deal structure and where we invest in the capital structure. It could be a buyout or a platform investment where we acquire a controlling common equity position, but it also could be a much more structured investment that is really tailored to the situation. And second, we are looking to do that in a way that fits the needs of the company, supports the businesses we invest in and maximises value creation.”

While credit investments will be included in Northampton’s mandate, Strong doesn’t consider the firm to be an infrastructure debt firm, per se.

“We’re not an infra debt investor from a pure debt perspective. We expect our more structured deals will typically have participation rights or a convertibility feature. This won’t be a passive strategy, and we will want to actively help the companies we invest in to create value,” Strong explained.

Across two decades of investment experience at three investment firms, Strong has worked on about 35 infrastructure investments, big and small.

“When I look back over my career, the things that I enjoyed and found the most rewarding were building teams, building businesses and the times when I could be creative and nimble and help companies achieve scale. Forming Northampton was really about wanting to build something where I could focus on those areas that I found most interesting and impactful in my career,” Strong concluded.