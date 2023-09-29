OP&F invests in a new energy infrastructure fund

Name: Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund

Headquarters: Columbus, US

AUM: $16.9 billion

Allocation to infrastructure: 3.4%

Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund (OP&F) committed $80 million to EnCap Investments second fund in the series, EnCap Energy Transition Fund II, as per a recent investment committee meeting.

EnCap Energy Transition Fund II, launched in June 2022, is a real asset fund with a primary mission of establishing new enterprises dedicated to advancing low-carbon energy infrastructure projects in North America. The fund has set a target fundraising goal of $2 billion and a hard-cap of $2.5 billion.

Fund II intends to make between eight and 10 equity investments ranging from $50 million to $400 million each, aiming for a minimum gross internal rate of return of 19 percent. The fund has already obtained nearly half of its target, and EnCap has initiated transactions. Recent transaction include Parliament Solar, a company involved in constructing and running utility-scale solar projects; and PowerTransitions, which acquires and revitalises thermal generation and industrial assets.

As of 31 August, the real assets portfolio of the OP&F portfolio is assessed at $1.04 billion, representing 6.0 percent of the total OP&F portfolio. This marks the second commitment to real assets made by OP&F in 2023.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments