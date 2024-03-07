Oregon State Treasury will target commitments to between three and five funds.

Name: Oregon State Treasury

Headquarters: Salem, US

AUM: $93.8 billion

Allocation to Real Assets: 10.10%

The Oregon State Treasury outlined its latest real asset pacing plan for 2024 in a recent meeting.

The pacing plan would see OST target between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in new commitments for 2024. These commitments would be spread between three to five new vehicles and between $150 million to $350 million each.

Last year the US public pension fund made $1.4 billion in commitments to real asset funds, including a $350 million commitment to EQT Infrastructure VI and its co-investment vehicle.

