‘Infrastructure remains a good place to be right now,” is what Partners Group CEO David Layton said during a January earnings call. Seeing the firm’s H2 2023 results and the outlook for 2024 it was easy to understand why. With infrastructure AUM growing 19 percent annually over the past five-year period, outpacing all other private markets, the firm expects the asset class to continue “growing disproportionately”.

That’s a resounding vote of confidence for the asset class, but also for Esther Peiner, who 10 days before that call took place, was promoted to head of infrastructure, globally. She was also promoted to partner and appointed to the executive committee.

So, what are her near-term plans for the business in her new role?

“I don’t think the next months will be characterised by radical change,” she says. “But they will be characterised by compounding on our strengths and what we do really well.”

Having spent nearly 10 years at Partners Group – steadily progressing from member of management in 2015 to managing director in 2018 and three years later to co-head of private infrastructure, Europe – Peiner is well-versed in how the firm adapts its approach and strategy, which is “based on a frank and honest review”.

Thematic deep dive

That review process has led to Partners Group adopting a thematic framework within the past five years, which for infrastructure comprises three giga-themes: decarbonisation, digitisation and new living. Those in turn are broken down into more than 10 sub-themes.

The giga-themes are not assigned to senior members of the team “because they are fundamental overarching trends”, Peiner explains. But the sub-themes are.

A sub-theme of decarbonisation, for example, will be clean energy, which will be split further into generation/renewables build-out and transmission, whether that’s flexible grid solutions or energy storage.

“We’ve organised our team globally with senior colleagues taking the lead in advancing, analysing and deep diving into those sub-themes,” she says.

Peiner is responsible for social infrastructure, with a focus on healthcare and education. These are sub-themes that fall under the new living vertical, alongside e-mobility and critical supply chains, which accounts for 26 percent of the firm’s $25 billion infra portfolio. The process, as she describes it, comprises several steps, is very detailed and quite intensive. It involves conducting a granular review of a sub-theme as would be required if presented to the investment committee.

“We encourage the team globally to collaborate across the senior, mid and junior level to advance our thinking in that given space,” Peiner says. At that point, the firm will also call on members of its roughly 150 industry experts.

If the theme is deemed worthy of further pursuit, “that’s when you start to spend a bit of money on advisers, do some due diligence and start engaging”.

The approach has served Partners Group well as demonstrated by atNorth, a data centre platform in Iceland the firm acquired in January 2022. Two years before that investment was made, Partners’ infrastructure team was busy doing a deep dive into data centres, one of the sub-themes that fall under its digitisation vertical.

The trend the team identified within a European context was that demand in the sector would move to the Nordic countries thanks to their colder climate, its rich renewables resources and a less carbon-intensive grid.

“We then correlated that with the buying behaviour of large corporates, the hyperscalers and the broader wholesale market and concluded that more demand will emerge in the Nordics for all of those reasons.”

The result was that by the time the firm had agreed on the transaction, it had co-developed the forward-looking business plan with the company’s management team. “It was a bit different to what they had in their sales documentation, but through our engagement, we adapted and refined it together.”

High energy

While the atNorth deal illustrates the merits of this thematic deep diving, it also underscores the overarching emphasis the firm places on decarbonisation – which comprises 56 percent of the firm’s infrastructure portfolio. Even when it comes to digital infrastructure, a decarbonisation lens is applied. Both will “remain core” to Partners’ infrastructure strategy, Peiner says.

“I think the days when you could run a digital strategy and ignore the fact that often the largest operational cost is energy – those days are over,” she says. And that doesn’t apply to data centres only.

“A mobile tower is nothing more than a host for an antenna being powered to send a wave that carries data out onto the spectrum. Likewise, copper and fibre are also energy intensive, though copper multiple times over fibre.”

This is now an issue given that many of these businesses are run on very high EBITDA margins, Peiner says. “If energy doubles in price, then it has quite a material impact on your bottom line. That’s an aspect that will be much more critical going forward when assessing these assets than it has been in the past.”

‘A tricky balance’

What will also be critical going forward is finding the right gaps to fill when it comes to the energy transition, the other ‘hot’ investment theme, in which Peiner finds misalignment exists, just as it does in the digital infrastructure space.

“You look at energy transition and decarbonisation and people talk about a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. And that is true,” she admits.

“But the most important task that we all have is to look at where the supply-demand gaps in the energy transition are that need to be filled and then find the right situation where that can be done profitably. Because, at the moment, one of the biggest challenges is that the capital needed and the return a counterparty – whether that’s government or society – is willing to offer, doesn’t always match.

“That’s why while we continue to invest in decarbonisation and digitisation and we continue to see good supply-demand imbalances, we take a selective approach of identifying not only where infrastructure investment is needed, but which investments will compensate us for the risks we’re taking on. That’s going to be a tricky balance to manoeuvre over the next few years, but we have a lot of experience in doing just that.”

Examples of where Partners Group recently found that balance include Sunsure Energy, a renewable energy platform in India, which the firm intends to transform into an IPP; biogeen, a biogas and biomethane energy company in Germany that operates a portfolio of 45 plants; and Exus, a renewables asset manager with a presence in the US and Europe.

But Partners Group wasn’t busy just deploying capital last year, it also started raising capital with the launch of Partners Group Direct Infrastructure IV in late 2023, which has a final target of $8 billion. There were also several successful exits, one of them being CWP Renewables.

Platforms as a springboard

What started out as a single wind project, the Sapphire Wind Farm, which Partners Group acquired in 2016, was transformed into a platform with 1.1GW of operating assets in Australia that the firm sold to Squadron Energy in February 2023.

“At exit, it was the largest onshore Australian wind platform and it fetched an attractive valuation,” Layton said during the H2 2023 earnings call. “We feel good about our decision to divest.”

According to a statement, in addition to its operating assets, CWP has a project pipeline including 5GW of near- to medium-term projects and an additional 15GW at an early stage of development.

Asked whether platforms will continue to be a core part of the firm’s investment strategy, Peiner replies: “Yes, absolutely.”

There are several reasons for doing so, one of them being the ability to deploy capital at scale given the right circumstances to further expand a platform. “That allows you to have a very downside-protected investment proposition from day one, but still have that upside that comes from building out a platform.”

Another benefit is the opportunity platforms provide for diversification. Renewables platforms, for example, allow an investor to gain exposure to different technologies and geographies.

While some markets can adapt more quickly to supply-chain pressures, for example, for those that can’t, a platform allows you “to step back and say, ‘I’m hitting pause now and I won’t develop those 15 or 20 projects I have in my pipeline. Instead, I’ll wait for the markets to re-adjust’,” she says.

Having the flexibility that platforms can provide is critical in light of the current environment that is characterised by volatility, whether that stems from technological advances, deglobalisation trends or macroeconomic conditions. So too, is being proactive. How does Partners Group put that into practice?

“We spend a lot of time at the moment with our portfolio companies looking at what we can actively respond to – for example, further wage pressures or labour shortages, which might or might not prevail in the markets where we invest,” Peiner explains.

“Or we look at our customers and counterparties: are they at risk of coming under credit pressures? Then, what we can do proactively is work with them to secure contract extensions or slightly different payment terms. We can’t control geopolitical or macroeconomic outcomes, but what we can do is plan for the worst.

“And if things go really well, then we’ve probably built a more fruitful customer and counterparty relationship, and that will continue to deliver results into the future. And that’s really how I think one ought to approach the current environment.”

‘Half-glass full’

Peiner may advise preparing for the worst or “for a glass half empty” as she put it at another point during our conversation, but “half-glass full” better describes her overall outlook.

While she does express concern that the industry will experience failed investments in the next 12 to 24 months, “causing a pause in the fundamental belief that infrastructure is a passive and de-risked asset class”, she is optimistic and excited about the future.

“I think it will be an amazing couple of decades to build great infrastructure businesses. And I really look forward to that.”

She’s also looking forward to the day when gender and diversity in general are no longer an issue.

Speaking of her own experience, she says: “I have never perceived my gender to be an impediment to my professional success. That’s clearly a testament to the culture at the firms where I’ve worked.”

Looking over the course of her 20-plus-year career in the infrastructure investment space – she spent nearly 11 years at Macquarie Group before joining Partners in 2015 – Peiner believes progress has been made. “With regards to Partners Group, there is a culture and a willingness at the firm level to ensure that different voices are heard. Gender diversity is also a factor we take into account in our board planning,” she says, referring to the board composition of the firm’s portfolio companies.

“I really think that we, as an industry, have come a long way in the last five to 10 years, and people really are understanding that greater diversity – and gender is just one part of that – but broader diversity allows you to have more informed conversations and make more informed decisions.”

But where the industry as a whole falls short, in her opinion, is engaging and educating young talent that infrastructure investing is not just about numbers and technical specifications.

“It’s about engaging and working with people. It’s about strategic thinking and developing companies. And that’s why I spend so much time with our junior talent – analysts, associates within our recruitment and diversity programmes – to get the right balance.

“As these junior professionals mature, I think we’ll get where we need to be, which is no longer having to have a conversation about the importance of diversity – it will be a given. And this will happen in my professional lifetime – I know it.”

The certainty with which Peiner makes those comments underscores the conviction and passion that permeates her view of the sector and her part in it. Some of her other qualities – being thorough, diligent, measured – could just as easily be said of the firm she represents.

After all, as she says: “Partners Group is not about revolution, but evolution.”