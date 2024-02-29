Penn Treasury commits to core-plus

Institution: Pennsylvania Treasury

Headquarters: Harrisburg, US

AUM: $46.9 billion

Pennsylvania Treasury has recently committed $25 million to Ullico Infrastructure Fund, according to a press release.

Ullico Infrastructure Fund, founded in 2010, invests in infrastructure projects predominantly in the US and Canada. The open-end fund announced that it intends to invest at least $50 million in Pennsylvania over the next four years.

As of 30 September 2023, the fund has raised approximately $5 billion in capital commitments from over 275 investors.

