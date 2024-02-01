Perspectives 2024: Methodology

Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study is our annual look into how institutional investors approach alternative asset classes.

It aims to provide a granular view of the alternatives market by gathering insight on investors’ asset allocation, propensity to invest and performance predictions.

It is a global study, which is reflected in the question set and the respondents. This allows for meaningful global views and cross-regional comparisons across alternative asset classes.

The question set is reviewed annually, with the objective of reflecting market developments and shifts in sentiment.

For the 2024 study, we surveyed 117 institutional investors between September and October 2023. Participation is always anonymous.