The advent of artificial intelligence is amplifying the already booming demand for computational capacity. This will dramatically increase the demand for power to run the world’s data centres.

“Even before AI, you’ve seen an industry that’s growing at 20 percent plus, annually. AI on top is just another accelerant to that growth,” says Greg Blank, senior managing director, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners.

The digital need for power may not only outpace the supply of new clean energy but strain the entire system. Investors are aware of this, but as the green roll-out of everything except solar PV is failing to meet targets, there might be precious little they can do about it.

At the heart of the issue is the fact that the growth of data centres and the emergence of AI, 5G and the Internet of Things is creating additional demand for power just as the world is trying to transition away from fossil fuels. Data centres accounted for 1-1.5 percent of global electricity use in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency, and another half percentage point if counting the power spent on cryptocurrency mining. This total yearly demand roughly corresponds to the 340GW nameplate renewable capacity installed in 2022 worldwide, according to BloombergNEF.

And this is only the beginning. According to Boston Consulting Group, the power used by US data centres was around 130TWh in 2022. This is set to increase to 390TWh, or 44GW of effective capacity, in 2030, as AI gets going. Early-stage research estimates that a request using ChatGPT is 10 times more power-consuming than one using a simple Google search. The anticipated Google AI search application could double or maybe triple this number again.

Furthermore, chips and central processing units optimised for AI consume two to three times more power than the previous generation. This will lead to higher power density per computational rack, requiring more cooling as well as more direct power.

Indeed, December’s numbers from US grid planners increased the forecast for US power demand growth for the coming five years from 2.6 percent to 4.7 percent. This corresponds to 38GW of growth by 2028, according to Washington, DC-based consultancy Grid Strategies.

Given that this growth is projected to incorporate increased electrification, too, and that there is little more to be done on data centre power use efficiency, data centre growth will strain the US system to the max.

Where the US goes, the rest of the world often follows. And it is in no better shape to accommodate the size and pace of change in demand.

“I just know that eventually we’re all going to wake up one day and we’re not going to have enough traditional power to fuel these data centres,” says Marc Ganzi, chief executive of DigitalBridge. “This is not science fiction; this is real. And some people are like, ‘Oh, you’re being an alarmist.’ If you know me, I’m not an alarmist; I’m an optimist.”

Economies of scale

The emergence of AI is tightly tied to cloud computing as the cloud is where most current AI-associated computing happens. Providing cloud services is highly profitable and increased use of AI will make it even more so. As such, data centres that service large cloud service providers such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google – so-called hyperscalers – stand to benefit the most from the AI boom. Incidentally, hyperscalers own AI applications and hence have a strong incentive to promote their use.

Hyperscale centres also happen to be the space wherein many institutional investors play, as there are economies of scale for both investors and lease-buying clients alike in addressing the demand via bigger units.

“Today’s market is evolving quickly as the largest technology companies increase their data centre scale. Five years ago, North American data centres were 30-40MW. Now, they can be in excess of 300MW. With this scale and increasingly bespoke designs, we’re seeing longer tenor contracts, which is important to give us the certainty to make these significant, long-dated investments,” says Blackstone’s Blank.

According to one source Infrastructure Investor spoke with, the length of triple-net leases on such new supersized facilities, requiring investments of up to $4 billion, can be up to 20 years. This would be a dramatic change from the usual three- to five-year contracts reported and provide ample reason for investors to scale up.

Limits to growth

But therein lies the inherent conflict in this growth story: while peddling the future, investors in data centres are drawing ever more heavily on constrained power and transmission lines – and on water, which is a story for another day. Any platform looking to expand will need to pay attention to the limits for growth, physical and otherwise.

“In some jurisdictions, decisions on allocating scarce grid capacity are becoming political in nature. Where power is scarce it may not be an obvious choice to allocate power to a data centre over, for example, a factory that will create many more jobs,” says Benn Mikula, managing partner and CEO at Cordiant Capital.

To limit the load on the grid, many key markets – from Singapore to Washington, DC – have put in place formal or informal moratoriums on new data centre builds.

“I think AI will start to push things to more remote locations. There still is a big connectivity and geography consideration… there’s not 20-40GW of power just in major markets, sitting around waiting for AI to say, ‘Give me a contract’, right?” says Brian Pryor, a managing director in Houlihan Lokey’s technology group.

Data centres in Europe are already causing issues in Dublin and constraints on land and power will see the growth on the continent more evenly distributed.

“For years the focus in European data centres was on the giant ‘FLAP-D’ markets [Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin]. Now other European cities are acquiring more data mass, and we expect the trend of data centre dispersion to continue,” says Mikula.

Blackstone’s Blank agrees. “What you will see is that what used to be within a 10-mile radius around something in Paris that may extend to 50 or 100 miles in those markets.”

Europe’s data sovereignty laws also require data to be housed closer to its origin. According to Jon Mauck, a senior managing director at DigitalBridge, that requirement – coupled with power constraints – has made builders get more creative with the localisation and configurations of these campuses. And that trend will only increase on the continent.

Asian developments will follow suit, according to Dalmar Sheikh, global head of data centre operations at Actis: “As these data centres become more power hungry, it becomes very difficult to maintaining data centres in places like Singapore and Seoul. When applications and equipment become more efficient, latency becomes less of an issue and the quality of the network improves, it will become much easier to place data centres slightly farther out. This is going to drive site selection over the next few years.”

Push it to the edge AI won’t just jolt the demand for data centres, it will also produce a shift in the kind of data centres needed DigitalBridge CEO Marc Ganzi expects edge computation facilities to be up and running around the end of the decade, once training on the cloud has completed for major applications. “AI is a decade-long opportunity. It’s not a 2024, 2025 opportunity. Much like the cloud, this is going to last for the next 10 years and it probably gets really exciting three to four years down the road.” If he is right, then the industry will come full circle. At the moment, much of the data centre infrastructure being built – and in particular the sort that is seeing GP investments – is moving further out and scaling up. With edge, smaller and more urban data centres could be back in vogue. “There is an increasing business case around edge data centres. I wouldn’t know whether you’ll ever get to a point when you’ll see edge data centres becoming more prevalent than core data centres. But I certainly see more of those being rolled out in the future as the technology demands it,” says Dominic Rowe, senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills. Edge data centres pose a unique decarbonisation dilemma. While their power footprint is smaller than that of a hyperscale centre, their nature of needing proximity to highly populated areas is problematic. Utilities in these areas are constrained as it is, with power generation relying heavily on fossil fuels in most places. Decarbonising city grids is no easy feat, but luckily many offshore wind projects are planned near the coast of larger cities. If edge data centres are set to make significant demands on the grid, there may be very little green alternative to those offshore wind farms.

A struggle to stay green

Siting the centres well is crucial but may not be enough to sustain the pace of growth for the asset class as you can only go so far out. And only keep it so green.

“[Data centres] are basically gigantic buildings chewing up electricity. That’s the same electron that electric vehicles want and that’s the same electron a lot of other things want in the movement towards deep decarbonisation. Who is going to be competing for those green electrons and win?” asks Bill Green, a managing partner at Climate Adaptive Infrastructure.

According to Ganzi, some data centres in DigitalBridge’s European portfolio have already had to use a combination of grid-sourced power and a secondary source, such as diesel generators and turbines, to make up for utilities’ lack of capacity.

“We’re looking at alternative sources of energy like LNG, small modular nuclear reactors, energy storage is part of the solution… I’m not going to bet on one technology. I’m not going to bet on one location. I’m not going to bet on one strategy. DigitalBridge has multiple strategies going at the same time, with multiple teams working on this. We’re on the clock. I think we’ve got three years to solve this.”

It is easy to forget that the lacklustre renewable capacity factors mean that the numbers don’t add up neatly. “Having the appropriate renewable mix is very important. If a data centre needs 100MW, you typically have 300MW of renewable energy capacity to power that data centre and often batteries,” says Blank.

With the biggest data centres now at 300MW, that means gigawatt-scale renewable deployments, something that is easier to cope with in the abstract than in real life, according to Green.

“When ChatGPT came out about a year ago, no one could have anticipated how data centre demand would go from megawatt to gigawatt scale. Now, what the large, hyperscale-data centre owners and operators are finding is that the planning window they have available does not align with the demand window. I can’t snap my fingers and build you a gigawatt-scale data centre campus in two years.”

DigitalBridge

There is a faint silver lining: training AI doesn’t require low latency – or immediacy in transferring data from one point to another. Nor does it require systems to run 24/7. This means that the energy consumed for this purpose can be in places like Iceland or Northern Sweden and potentially green(er).

“There’s a lot of wind development going on in the middle of the [US] and historically, we wouldn’t have looked there for some of these workloads, or at least not at this scale. [AI model training] may open that up,” says Charley Daitch, chief commercial officer at Rowan Digital Infrastructure, a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

However, in the short term most of these computations will likely join the rest of the data points in hyperscale centres. There they will consume energy from myriad sources, not all of them clean.

List of data centre deal highlights from July 2022 to December 2023 March 2022 KKR and GIP complete acquisition of listed global data centre provider CyrusOne for $15bn July 2022 Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners launches Australian Supernode DC December 2022 DigitalBridge and IFM Investors complete $11bn take-private of NYSE-listed Switch February 2023 I Squared Capital acquires German platform nLighten March 2023 Actis buys 11 data centres in Latin America and the US from Nabiax, a European data centre operator owned by Asterion Industrial Partners and Telefónica May 2023 Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announces investment alongside DigitalBridge to develop hyperscale data centres around Saudi Arabia and the GCC June 2023 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan acquire Compass Datacenters July 2023 Aware Super invests A$500m into Switch September 2023 KKR acquires a 20% stake in Singapore’s Singtel September 2023 Macquarie announces an investment in pan-European KevlinX. In August 2022, Macquarie, via MEIF7, bought into VIRTUS Data Centres in London September 2023 AustralianSuper invests €1.5bn in Vantage Data Centers’ European platform November 2023 Brookfield Asset Management buys New York-listed Cyxtera December 2023 Cordiant Digital Infrastructure buys Cloud4com, a leading cloud services provider in the Czech Republic and the DC Lužice data centre. In 2022, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure acquired the Hudson InterXchange

Decarbonisation delayed

As keeping it green becomes ever more difficult, the question of just how much the availability of green power matters to data centre development is less straightforward than it used to be.

Some GPs, like Quinbrook – via Rowan – and to some extent Actis, is banking on clients needing/wanting a power/data package deal in line with the previously prevailing public signals from the hyperscalers.

“The data centre world and its customers are really driving the renewable energy industry. There are very few industries where the key players, the key customers, are progressively committing to net-zero or carbon-neutral goals and driving towards it,” says Actis’s Sheikh.

Oddly, though, these hyperscalers were very reluctant to talk, and a source within the energy contract business felt that hyperscalers were sitting on their hands at the moment, waiting for the price of green power to come down.

The scale of the green power bottleneck may ultimately defeat the industry’s general desire to run on clean energy well ahead of any attempt to do so by matching energy on an hourly basis. And then along comes AI.

“The macro trend has definitely been leaning towards renewables,” says Pryor. “All of that has gotten thrown on its head to a degree by all of this AI demand. There’s so much demand for power now that if you’ve got access to gas power and access to a substation that’s fed by a gas power plant, that’s just fine. People will take that – at least in North America.”

The same is true for Europe.

Dominic Rowe, a senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills, says: “From our clients in mainly Europe and a little bit of Africa, we always receive questions on [the procurement of green energy]. That would be part of the due diligence. Different investors will have views as to whether that is a deal breaker. I haven’t seen it being a deal breaker yet.”

AI, while opening opportunities for increasing effectiveness of many processes, may well be detrimental to the energy transition in the near term. DigitalBridge’s Mauck agrees: “Today, there’s so much demand that the timing may get pushed out [for decarbonisation].”

When push comes to shove, green so easily goes out the window.

A question of value

The incentive to partake in the data centre build out, regardless of how the power is sourced, is based on a strong trend and little risk bar a sudden and persistent change in human behaviour around screens.

Hyperscalers bring their own gear, which limits the risk to the manageable ones of location and build of the data centre. Triple-net contracts carry utility costs and taxes through to renters. The most risk is, as so often, in greenfield developments and centre on the potential for delays. To counter this, a favoured play is to acquire a brownfield asset that can be expanded.

“If you’re an operator looking to attract investment, how do you package up the most attractive data centre package? I see that at the moment as being a combination of some existing revenue generating asset and a solid pipeline of development opportunities, which gives a great potential for growth,” says Rowe.

“There could be an opportunity to buy an existing data centre and a revenue base, and then you can latch on a greenfield growth strategy. So, when you sell the asset, you’ve got a base revenue and an expansion possibility which makes the asset much more attractive. And they are really very attractive,” says Sheikh, citing a brownfield acquisition in Latin America with a global client signing a long-term agreement committing to 75-80 percent of the capacity.

The low-risk profile and potential for growth has even encouraged LPs to make sizable direct investments despite somewhat discouraging multiples in the private market.

“Mega-funds have, on the back of significant fundraisings, provided pricing support for large-cap private deals unmoored from the public comparables. Some of these deals will require both high growth and perfect execution to justify the prices paid,” says Cordiant Capital’s Mikula. “There are some wonderful growth tailwinds in this sector, but that doesn’t give you licence to be financially over-optimistic.”

Still, it used to be worse, according to Sheikh. “The market is adjusting. There were days of ridiculous multiples, but the market is levelling out, which is good.”

Using data wisely

As for the future, it is worth noting that when data centres, data usage and the future demand for data storage are discussed, very little attention is paid to using those resources wisely. Cluttering the data storage systems are old cat videos, spam e-mails going back 20 years in some cases and every datasheet, TikTok video and Instagram story in existence.

“It is an interesting societal phenomenon that we worry about waste plastic but not wasted data,” says Mikula. He adds that “at a certain point in time, there will be a conversation between power utilities, government and the major operators of data centres about how we accommodate the latter’s insatiable appetite for growth”.

Managing the demand will be critical as the growth in data centres worldwide is all but assured. And there is more than monetary value to be found as data centres multiply, says Actis’s Sheikh.

“If you look at the importance of digital infrastructure, especially in the markets which we operate in Asia, in Africa, in Latin America, we can see the direct impact of hyperscalers and their service offering on UN Sustainable Development Goals. Having those data centres democratises access to technology. It makes it more cost effective for these countries to compete because cloud computing is there. Digital infrastructure and cloud computing are key enablers in delivering public services such as health care, and education programmes all online.”

A sector that drives development and supports renewables build-out while providing potential 20-year triple-net contracts clearly ticks infrastructure investors’ boxes. It would be a pity, however, if it derails the energy transition in the rush to monetise needs most of us don’t even know we have yet.