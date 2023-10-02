Quinbrook beats target to close debut UK impact fund on £620m

The fund, the first dedicated impact vehicle for the renewables manager, launched in 2020 seeking £500m from LPs.

The Quinbrook Renewables Impact Fund, launched in 2020, sought £500 million ($612 million; €578 million) from LPs to invest in UK renewable energy capacity and grid stability. It has now closed on £620 million ($760 million; €717 million).

According to a document obtained from the Glasglow City Council, the fund is targeting 9.9 percent returns and had a hard-cap of £1 billion ($1.22 billion; €1.15 billion). It will have a 12-year lifespan with three additional one-year expansions.

Glasglow City Council approved a £50 million ($61.1 million; €57,71 million) allocation. Other LPs include the City of Westminster Pension Fund at £18.18 million ($22.2 million; €21 million) and the Strathclyde Pension Fund at £50 million ($61.1 million; €57,71 million). The fund was marketed exclusively to UK institutional investors.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners is no stranger to renewable energy investing – nor investing in the UK. Managing partner and co-founder Rory Quinlan sees the strategy as a continuation of investments that the asset manager has made through other vehicles.

“We’ve invested in the UK since 2002, so we could just see where the market was going. That’s why we developed this dedicated strategy,” Quinlan said. “In our previous fund, we had developed a peaking portfolio of gas assets. Whilst we were doing that, we could see that the market was going to need not just more renewables, but more grid assets as well.”

So far, Quinbrook has invested in five different assets. One – Clive Hill in Kent – is the UK’s first ‘Nationally Significant’ solar and storage project and the largest in the country. Another – the Rassau Synchronous Condenser in Wales – is the only non-utility sponsored project to win a contract from National Grid under its Stability Pathfinder grid solutions programme.

“[The UK has] extracted coal-fired and gas-fired power stations from the market. When you couple that with Brexit, you need infrastructure to re-enforce the grid. That’s why we invested in synchronised condensers,” Quinlan explained. “That, and obviously we like inflation-linked contracts with a great credit counterparty like National Grid.”

The manager said that over 60 percent of the fund’s modelled portfolio is either operational or under construction. Once all assets are operational, upwards of 85 percent of the modelled portfolio’s cashflows are set to be linked to UK rates of inflation.

Given that the fund invests only in the UK, it is not registered under the European Union’s SFDR framework and has no Article 8 or Article 9 status. The vehicle has instead relied on internal reporting for impact metrics.

“We are able to report 3,300 jobs created, which is over £100 million of economic benefit to the local communities. And we focus on everything from water usage at each site… to local supply content in our contracts,” said Rosalind Smith-Maxwell, a senior vice-president with the firm.