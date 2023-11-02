Quinbrook to develop polysilicon manufacturing hub backed by 1GW solar and storage

The Australian fund manager is aiming for a more decarbonised and self-sufficient supply chain buying solar modules and batteries for its renewables projects that use the polysilicon manufactured at the Lansdown facility.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners is set to develop a multi-billion-dollar polysilicon manufacturing facility in Townsville, Queensland, that will be powered by a combined solar-and-storage renewable energy project.

The Australia-based investor has been allocated a 200-hectare parcel of land at the Lansdown Eco-Industrial Precinct in Townsville, where an advanced manufacturing, processing and technology hub is being developed to build the polysilicon facility and adjacent renewables project.

The combined capacity of the solar plant and storage facilities will be around 1GW, similar in size to Quinbrook’s Gemini project in the US state of Nevada.

The firm is making the investment through its Net Zero Power Fund, with the project also expected to anchor its successor fund that is still in the planning stages. Quinbrook expects to break ground in late 2025, subject to approvals, with completion targeted by 2029.

Quinbrook co-founder and managing partner David Scaysbrook told Infrastructure Investor that the estimated total cost for the build-out of the entire project will be between A$8 billion ($5.1 billion; €4.9 billion) and A$10 billion.

He said the firm and its investors will build, own and operate 100 percent of the solar and battery infrastructure while sponsoring the polysilicon manufacturing plant. A process is underway to select an operating partner for the manufacturing plant which, alongside other institutional investors, will comprise the equity consortium for it, to be arranged by Quinbrook.

Quinbrook will also partner with Solquartz, an organisation that has already been allocated a separate 64ha parcel of land at Lansdown to develop a metallurgical silicon metal processing plant, which aims to allow Solquartz to integrate its project into Quinbrook’s larger facility.

Asked how the polysilicon produced at the plant will be cost-competitive in a highly commoditised market, Scaysbrook said: “It will be cost-competitive due to the direct co-location of the renewable power supply, abundant silica quartz resources at low mining cost, existing transport and logistics infrastructure, and the excellent solar resource in that region.”

Scaysbrook said the project is also a “direct response” to both Australia’s ambitions to become a “green superpower” around onshore value-add processing and a desire to become more self-sufficient in solar manufacturing.

“Our investors are increasingly seeking decarbonised solar supply chains as existing Chinese manufactured modules are very carbon intensive, as well as supply chains free of forced labour concerns,” he said.

Quinbrook senior director Brian Restall said in a separate statement that the firm aims to be able to purchase completed solar modules and batteries using the polysilicon manufactured in its facility for use in its other power generation projects around the world.