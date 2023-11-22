The commitment will give Rest exposure to Quinbrook-managed assets including the Supernode green data centre and will help it meet its net-zero fund targets.

Australian superannuation fund Rest has committed A$1 billion ($656 million; €601 million) to Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners as it continues to grow the size of its infrastructure portfolio.

A spokesman for Rest confirmed the commitment comprises an investment into Quinbrook’s Net Zero Power Fund, a vehicle that launched in 2021 with a target of $2 billion, and other commitments to co-invest into US and Australian projects alongside Quinbrook.

Rest did not disclose how its commitment would be split between the fund and co-investments but a source familiar with the investment told Infrastructure Investor that the ratio of fund commitments to co-investment capital would be no greater than 1:1, with the fund commitment the most sizeable portion.

Rest is one of Australia’s largest superfunds with A$74.8 billion in total assets under management as of 30 June 2023.

According to its most recent annual report covering the 12 months to 30 June 2023, the fund had A$7.4 billion of assets invested in unlisted infrastructure trusts, of which $847 million was managed internally. This was up from A$6.4 billion the prior year.

Rest said in a statement that it “believes green data centres and sustainable digitisation represent a valuable long-term opportunity” for its members and that this forms a “key part” of the rationale behind its commitment to Quinbrook.

The investment will give Rest exposure to a range of assets managed by Quinbrook, including its A$2.5 billion Supernode green data campus in Brisbane, which is billed as the largest asset of its type in the southern hemisphere, and other solar and battery storage projects.

Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said in a statement that the investment would help the superfund meet its own target to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint for the fund by 2050.

“In a world increasingly reliant on data, and through the global growth in cloud-based technologies and AI, data centres have become big business and demand for this critical infrastructure is expected to accelerate,” he said.

“Repositories for the storage, management and dissemination of data require significant investments and huge amounts of energy. Maximising their energy efficiency and minimising their environmental impact through our commitment to Quinbrook is just one way we believe we can contribute to strong long-term financial benefits for Rest members, while supporting our objective to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint for the fund by 2050.”

Rest represents more than one million members aged 30 or under who will retire after 2050, Lill said, giving it the ability to invest for the long term in the climate change mitigation thematic.

“This [investment] is another example of how we use our knowledge and experience as a direct investor in renewable energy infrastructure to identify opportunities that provide greater scale to the portfolio, supporting our continued commitment to delivering strong long-term returns to members,” Lill said.

“This investment is expected to help our members grow their super while contributing to a more sustainable future. Combined with our existing Collgar Renewables and Octopus investments, this commitment builds on Rest’s track record in supporting the development of renewable energy infrastructure across Australia.”

Earlier in 2023, Rest announced it had made a commitment of an undisclosed amount to the Octopus Sustainable Investments Fund (OASIS), a clean energy-focused vehicle managed by Octopus Australia. Its other infrastructure investment activities this year include a commitment to the Palisade Impact Fund and the sale of its 12.6 percent stake in Endeavour Energy to a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management.

Unlisted infrastructure achieved a return of 9.5 percent for Rest in the year to 30 June 2023, behind only public equities and agriculture, according to an investment update published by the fund.

Rest’s core strategy had an 11 percent allocation infrastructure at 30 June 2023.