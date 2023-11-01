Ridgewood: Sustainability’s low-hanging fruit

This article is sponsored by Ridgewood Infrastructure

Ridgewood Infrastructure invests in essential infrastructure in the US lower mid-market. It has been an active investor in US water infrastructure and owns some of the largest water public-­private partnerships in the US, but also has a wide sector coverage – across utilities, the energy transition and transportation.

Sam Lissner, principal at the firm, says this deep expertise across the small and middle part of the market sets it apart, as does the focus on helping founders and owners to scale up, ensure stability and professionalise their businesses. It is in this last task that he sees enormous opportunities improving sustainability in this part of the market.

How would you characterise the lower mid-market?

Typically, we deploy $50 million-$150 million per investment, in companies with less than $500 million of enterprise value.

This segment of the market is highly fragmented. It is also relatively underserved when it comes to capital formation, especially as investment funds have grown larger and deserted the smaller companies’ space. Against this backdrop, we are creating highly differentiated investment opportunities. And through these investments, we are unleashing sustainability gains.

Within the smaller end of the market, our sophistication and tools enable us to have an outsized impact on sustainability.

Larger companies have typically already defined sustainability goals. And although many smaller business owners have ambitions to improve sustainability, we find that they have limited capabilities and resources. We typically invest into smaller businesses that are at a relatively early stage in their ESG journeys. This creates considerable opportunity.

We are a profit-seeking investor, as well as one which understands the significant rewards that come from doing some heavy lifting in the sustainable space. The smaller companies into which we invest are like speedboats, where even minor turns of the sustainability steering wheel can have significant impact.

Most companies here will be well-meaning, but they simply do not have the bandwidth and tools to dedicate and focus on the issues. We can help them move further and faster.

How can you do that?

We have created and can begin implementing our plan as soon as we invest. In short order, we carry out an audit which looks at ways to chip away at energy consumption. In our experience this enables us to make significant impact quickly.

For example, when we acquired the Carolina Marine Terminal in Wilmington, North Carolina, it was apparent to us that much of the facility’s heavy equipment, such as the front loaders and forklifts, were 15 or even 20 years old. In the first couple of weeks, we were therefore able to restock and harvest enormous energy efficiency gains.

In terms of improvements, we always look at on-site power generation and at renewables procurement. Quite often there will be underutilised areas with the potential for solar power. Electrification is also an option, of course: when significant transport fleets are electrified huge gains can be made. If all else fails, we look at offsetting in the voluntary carbon markets.

Can investors also help smaller companies with the S and the G of ESG?

Many of these smaller and medium-sized companies might be doing a good job on safety and employment practises but often will not have sophisticated policies when it comes to other areas such as sensitive hiring procedures, local community engagement, hazardous waste management, DE&I or biodiversity. By bringing an institutional sophistication to these areas, we are making very significant impact.

I would add that investors must do this in a very nuanced fashion. It is critical to align with management to achieve the kind of sustainability gains available. These are experienced founders and operators; you need their buy-in to what you are doing in order to truly have impact.

Do managers need to have dedicated resources to do this?

While we certainly benefit from input by external experts, we believe it works better to have internal resources to target these achievements. We have dedicated people in our teams who are focused on specific elements of achieving these outcomes.

This can be a significant benefit for a CEO or business founder. It is typically not the highest or best use of their time to tackle an unfamiliar area like biodiversity, when we are able to deploy in-house specialists who can put together a proper plan for implementation on their behalf.

In this sense our sustainability specialists buttress the businesses in which we invest. This is good from an origination point of view and from a creation of value point of view.

What kind of information is needed in order to understand what investors can achieve with a smaller company?

It is all very data driven. The most important elements are around power and fuel consumption. At the due diligence stage, we will get a picture for how a company has a handle of this.

After we have executed our 100-day plan, we return and do sensibility analyses regularly, ensuring that each company has the tools necessary to capture the important information. We have created templates which are standardised and which we can tweak as there are changes in regulations.

Is benchmarking useful?

Benchmarking is absolutely vital to ensure a manager remains at the vanguard of what is going on in the sustainability field. I believe a couple of useful benchmarks are PRI and GRESB. These help hold managers and businesses to account.

Participation within these benchmarking groups keeps a manager in the leading pack on sustainability, as there is a selection bias. Those who are interested in participating will naturally be among the best in the sustainability field.

Reflecting much of what we have talked about – namely our ability to have an outsized impact at the smaller end of the market – I am proud to report that Ridgewood Infrastructure has been a top performer within the US under GRESB for several years in a row.

Lastly, how does the future of this space look to you? Will opportunities continue?

There will be myriad opportunities in several different sectors. Whether it

is waste energy, recycling, reuse, microgrids, storage or renewables production.

The opportunities in sustainability are very significant, but in order to tackle them at the smaller end of the market you need a multidisciplinary approach. We are a ‘go any­where’ kind of manager, who can be nimble in achieving sustainability gains.

There is a lot more low-hanging fruit at the smaller end of the market, and it is important that all of it gets plucked.