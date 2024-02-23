SFERS backs SDC Capital Partners

Institution: San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System
Headquarters: San Francisco, US
AUM: $34.6 billion
Allocation to infrastructure: 15.3%
The San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System has recently committed $60 million to SDC Digital Infrastructure Opportunity Fund IV.
SDC Digital Infrastructure Opportunity Fund IV is a value-add digital infrastructure fund that targets investments in North America and Western Europe. SDC Capital Partners previous vehicle SDC Digital Infrastructure Opportunity Fund III reached a final close in March 2022 on $1.5 billion.
Currently, SFERS allocates 15.3 percent of its portfolio to infrastructure.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments