Showcasing talent: Infrastructure Investor Annual Awards 2023

We recognise the top managers, institutional investors and advisory firms in a process voted for by the industry.

Welcome to Infrastructure Investor’s 2023 Annual Awards, which aim to celebrate the sector’s managers, investors and advisers that have excelled over the past year. Now in their 15th year, the awards span across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Throughout December and early January, we invited our readers to vote online across 54 categories to choose who merited the top spot in each. The Infrastructure Investor team then meticulously analysed the results, to ensure they comply with our strict rules, to determine the winners.

Standout mentions include Gautam Bhandari, global chief investment officer at I Squared Capital, who won the coveted Personality of the Year award. Over the past year, Bhandari oversaw more than $4.9 billion in deals across North America, Europe and Asia as well as over $2.8 billion in realisations.

Not to mention, I Squared Capital did particularly well in this year’s awards, taking home seven in total. Meanwhile, Brookfield Asset Management secured a whopping 17 awards, including Energy Transition Deal of the Year, Global, for acquiring Commercial Renewables from Duke Energy.

Another notable mention goes to KKR, which picked up eight awards. These included the award for Digital Infrastructure Deal of the Year, Global, after the firm joined with Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire telecom giant Vantage Towers.

Over the following pages, we present the awards in more detail as well as the trends and challenges facing the asset class.

Please join us in congratulating all the winners of this year’s awards. The talent on display was exceptional and marks a positive path for infrastructure going forward.