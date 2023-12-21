Squadron Energy and Lightsource BP among A$4.2bn renewable tender winners in Australia

A compressed air energy storage system appears alongside more conventional battery storage projects in the Australian Energy Market Operator’s third tender.

The Australian Energy Market Operator has announced Long-Term Energy Service Agreements for five projects aimed at New South Wales’ energy transition, with winning schemes backed by the likes of Squadron Energy, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

AEMO’s third round of LTESAs includes two energy generation projects with a combined capacity of 750MW – enough to power 360,000 homes – and three long-duration storage projects with a combined capacity of 524MW.

Private sector investment for the projects amounts to A$4.2 billion ($2.8 billion; €2.6 billion), according to the NSW government, almost doubling the A$4.3 billion committed under AEMO’s previous two tenders.

The LTESAs provide projects with revenue certainty through annuity payments, helping developers to secure investment.

The Silver City project in Broken Hill, from Canadian developer Hydrostor, is one of the five winners and will be the first compressed air energy storage (CAES) facility in Australia, and one of the first in the world.

Hydrostor is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, CPPIB and other investors.

According to the UN Climate Technology Centre, although CAES technology has been available since the late 1970s, there are still only a handful of plants in operation.

Hydrostor CEO Curtis VanWalleghem said the award was a vote of confidence in compressed air technology’s potential to provide a pathway toward decarbonisation.

“This provides a model for getting much-needed firming capacity into Australian electricity markets, and we applaud the innovative leadership shown by the NSW government and AEMO Services to support the development of clean and flexible power resources,” he said.

Hydrostor’s Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage technology will provide 200MW of renewable energy storage for up to eight hours.

Solar, wind, and batteries

Alongside Hydrostor’s storage technology, AEMO awarded LTESAs for two energy generation projects – one solar and one wind – and two battery energy storage systems, each with a minimum duration of eight hours.

Perth-based family office Tattarang, owned by billionaire Andrew Forrest, is backing a 400MW windfarm project near Wellington through its subsidiary Squadron Energy.

Squadron Energy said its Uungula windfarm would provide enough capacity to power more than 220,000 homes.

French developer Neoen was also successful in its bid for an LTESA for its 350MW Culcairn Solar Farm.

Battery energy storage systems made up the remaining two projects in the tender: the 49MW Lightsource BP-backed Goulburn River BESS and Ark Energy Corporation’s 275MW Richmond Valley BESS.

Lightsource BP is a joint venture between solar developer Lightsource and oil and gas supermajor BP.

However, BP has recently agreed to acquire the 50.03 percent stake in Lightsource BP it does not already own, for a base equity value of £254 million ($321 million; €293 million).

The five projects in AEMO’s tender bring NSW’s renewable generation capacity to 5.79GW, almost half of its target of 12GW by 2030.

They also boost the state’s long-duration storage capacity to 574MW, about one-quarter of the way to its 2GW target.

The five energy projects are expected to be operational from 2028.

It comes as Australia targets net zero by 2050, aiming for a 43 percent reduction on 2005-level emissions by 2030.