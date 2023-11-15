Stonepeak: ’A lot of data centre capacity is captive in telcos here’ in APAC

Digital Edge, the Asia-Pacific data centre platform backed by Stonepeak, has secured its first green loan as it targets further expansion across the region.

The platform has secured financing of KRW440 billion ($335 billion; €313 billion) for the first phase of development of its previously announced 100MW data centre projects in Seoul, which is billed as the largest commercial colocation facility in South Korea.

Digital Edge said it also represents the first green loan for a data centre project in the country and CFO Jonathan Walbridge said it represented an “endorsement” of its efforts to pursue more energy-efficient data centre construction.

The consortium for the loan includes both international and domestic lenders and the joint green loan co-ordinates were Crédit Agricole CIB and ING Bank.

The firm is headquartered in Singapore and has been backed by more than $1 billion of deployed and committed capital. It has 17 data centres assets across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines and has a pipeline that could see it reach a portfolio with 500MW of capacity within the next two to three years.

Speaking to Infrastructure Investor, Stonepeak senior managing director and head of communications, global ex-Europe, Andrew Thomas said that the firm was a “big believer” in the digital infrastructure market opportunity and that data centres in particular were subject to some of the “strongest tailwinds” in the sector.

“We liked the demand profile [for data centres in Asia], given the fundamental dynamics of a very large population base and the strong economic growth that we think is poised to increase at a faster clip than other regions,” he said.

Growth market

This was why Stonepeak was keen to invest in a platform that would allow it get into the Asian market at a relatively earlier stage of its development than its platforms in the US had allowed, Thomas explained, where markets and assets are more mature.

“Asia has a lot of the same underlying demand drivers [as other regions], which is creating the need for increased capacity, but it’s growing a bit faster in multiple individual markets than in other areas of the world,” he said.

“Several of the markets that we have a presence in here are the fastest-growing data centre markets in terms of capacity absorption. One of the biggest differences compared to, say, our US platforms, is it is a market where you really need highly specialised local expertise. In the US you have very large markets but it’s more centralised from a planning standpoint – here, all the markets we have a presence in are extremely different which is why a detailed level of local expertise is required.”

Stonepeak was also keen to pursue a platform investment route to gain exposure to data centres in the region because there were fewer established, standalone platforms in the area already, Thomas said.

“We had to build a platform to realise the opportunity as there weren’t a lot of standalone data centre businesses at scale. You still have a lot of data centre capacity that is captive in telcos here – or markets where there just isn’t a large amount of outsourced data centre capacity. To capitalise on growth in those markets you really need to be building assets, and that pushed us towards a de novo platform approach,” he said.

“We also think, from a value creation standpoint, it’s a lot more interesting if you can be the one that’s capturing builder’s economics, rather than paying a premium for an existing operating business in the region.”

The green loan the firm has secured will support the build-out of one of these assets, the campus in Seoul, that is expected to see total project costs of around $1 billion. The first phase of the facility has an anchor tenant in place and is expected to be in service by Q3 2024.

Walbridge said: “The 100MW campus in Seoul is in a very strategic location and from a customer standpoint is viewed as being in a very attractive location. We have an anchor customer for the first 36MW phase and we have brought in a combination of domestic lenders, including banks and life insurers, and international lenders.

“From our standpoint, we’re very pleased with the overall package of lenders, and from the domestic standpoint it’s a good endorsement of our project and these lenders represent a good source of capital as we think about the future build-out.”