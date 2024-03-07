Stonepeak closes Asia Infrastructure Fund on $3.3bn

Stonepeak is the latest major player to close a sizeable pan-Asia fund, having made six investments from the vehicle already.

Stonepeak has held a $3.3 billion final close on its inaugural pan-Asia infrastructure fund, exceeding its $3 billion target.

The Stonepeak Asia Infrastructure Fund launched in 2021 and is the firm’s first vehicle dedicated to making investments across the Asia-Pacific region. It is a 12-year closed-end fund that aims to invest in a diverse portfolio of assets mainly within the digital infrastructure, transport and logistics, and energy transition sectors.

The fund’s geographic mandate allows Stonepeak to deploy capital across the APAC region, including in both developed and high-growth emerging markets. It has already made six investments across its target sectors.

The deals completed to date include an investment, alongside the manager’s fourth flagship – Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund IV – in New York-listed Teekay LNG, as well as the acquisition of a portfolio of Globe Telecom towers in the Philippines and an investment in logistics development and management platform Equalbase.

A source familiar with the fundraise told Infrastructure Investor that Stonepeak had picked up LP support from across North America, Europe, APAC and the Middle East, with pension funds, endowments, insurance companies and other large institutions making up the mix. Many of the LPs are first-time investors with Stonepeak, alongside “robust demand” from existing investors.

The source said the response from investors had been strong and that there was high conviction within Stonepeak around the tailwinds behind infrastructure investment in the APAC region.

In a statement provided by Stonepeak, senior managing director and head of Asia and the Middle East, Hajir Naghdy, said: “The strong demand for this fund underscores Asia’s compelling long-term economic and demographic tailwinds, and is a resounding acknowledgement by our partners, including many of the world’s most sophisticated investors, that Stonepeak’s team is well positioned to capitalise on the associated investment opportunities.”

In a further statement, Jack Howell and Luke Taylor, co-presidents of Stonepeak, said: “This is a critical time for infrastructure investment in Asia as the need for digital assets, less carbon-intensive energy and modern logistics infrastructure becomes increasingly pressing in the region.”

Stonepeak now has 49 staff based in the APAC region across offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney, as well as in Seoul and Tokyo.

The firm is continuing to raise capital for the latest iteration of its flagship fund series – Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V – which has a target of $15 billion.

The close of Stonepeak Asia Infrastructure Fund on $3.3 billion places it roughly level with Macquarie Asset Management’s Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund II, which closed on $3.31 billion in 2018, on the list of largest pan-Asia infrastructure funds by total capital raised.

The only larger funds to have been raised in this category to date are Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund III, which closed on $4.21 billion in 2022, and KKR’s two Asia funds, the first of which closed on $3.9 billion in 2021, and the second of which closed on $6.4 billion in February 2024.