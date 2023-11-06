Stonepeak to invest ‘up to A$1bn’ in AGP Sustainable Real Assets

Stonepeak’s investment will be deployed across AGP’s existing business – such as energy transition, data centres and community housing – as well as into several new business lines.

Stonepeak has made a “strategic, preferred” investment in AGP Sustainable Real Assets, a Singapore-based infrastructure developer.

The value of the investment was not disclosed but Infrastructure Investor understands the total investment amount could be worth up to A$1 billion ($651 milllion; €606 million).

AGP specialises in renewable energy and data centre developments, and also invests in logistics warehousing, community housing and natural capital assets.

A source familiar with the deal told Infrastructure Investor that Stonepeak’s capital would be deployed across AGP’s existing business and into several new business lines.

AGP’s focus will continue to be on what it calls “community infrastructure”, with strategies supported by Stonepeak to include investments targeting the energy transition and the housing crisis.

AGP also intends to launch a new investment strategy that will play on the interaction between agricultural land, renewable energy generation and energy storage.

In a statement, Stonepeak senior managing director Hajir Naghdy said it was attracted by AGP’s areas of focus, as well as the ability it would give the former to expand its exposure in Asia.

“AGP’s global energy transition portfolio, logistics and community housing platform in India, and data centre joint venture with Stonepeak’s existing portfolio company, Digital Edge, are directly aligned with Stonepeak’s key verticals. The opportunity to invest in sustainable asset creation and the exposure across multiple geographies make this partnership a strong fit for Stonepeak’s Asia infrastructure strategy,” he said.

AGP partner Ben Salmon described the Stonepeak investment as a “pivotal milestone” for his business.

“We are thrilled to be working with such a high calibre partner in Stonepeak and foresee this investment as a powerful catalyst for our forward trajectory,” he said.

Stonepeak’s investment is expected to close Q4 2023.