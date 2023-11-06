Strong energy transition tailwinds push Qualitas’s Q-Energy V above €2.3bn hard-cap

Adding more than 30 new institutional LPs to its client base, Qualitas closes Q-Energy V on €2.4bn, making it Spain's largest private capital fund to date.

Spanish Qualitas Energy has closed Q-Energy V – its fifth flagship fund dedicated to clean energy and investing mainly in Europe – on €2.4 billion, exceeding its €1.6 billion target and its €2.3 billion hard-cap.

With what amounts to Spain’s largest-ever private capital fund, Qualitas Energy has distanced itself from Madrid-based rivals such as Asterion Industrial Partners, which closed its second fund on €1.8 billion in February 2022, and the newer entrant to the fund space, Bestinver, which in March closed its first fund on €280 million.

Like Bestinver, Qualitas has evolved from an investor core of high-net-worth individuals and family offices. Though the total number of investors in the new Article 9 fund is around 860, more than half the amount raised is from a base of 35 institutional investors, of which 30 are new to the GP. In addition, almost all QE IV investors recommitted to QE V “at, or above, their current positions at final close”, Qualitas said in a statement.

Qualitas itself is committing more than 10 percent to the fund, as the firm’s partners have always sought to invest significant sums of their own capital.

The final close more than doubles the amount raised for the predecessor fund, which closed on €1.1 billion in June 2021 against a €800 million target. Kate Townsend, Qualitas’s director of investor relations and fundraising, tells Infrastructure Investor that the team “may have had the best fundraise in the market”.

“There are incredible tailwinds for the renewable sector and the energy transition,” she says. “Naturally, you have all the policy drivers, but also, in terms of economics, renewables now constitute the cheapest way to produce new electricity capacity. So even if you don’t care about the green story, it’s just down to numbers.

“It was something new for this round of fundraising to have investors saying: ‘I need to deploy capital for energy transition, I need to access Article 9 opportunities.’”

The former funds’ track record also helped, says Townsend. “We have had a fantastic track record across the last four funds with a blended IRR of over 40 percent. That is a great number to go out to fundraise with. Fund III is now tracking at over 50 percent IRR and fund IV obviously hasn’t been fully exited but is significantly above 15 percent.” For Q-Energy V, the target IRR is 15 percent plus.

Trust that strong returns can continue

This level of return is down to Qualitas’s private equity strategy, which allows for more opportunistic investing and a focus on capturing the upside quickly, according to Townsend. “We’re not long-term buy-and-hold infrastructure-style investors.”

Q-Energy V is a 10+1+1 year fund with a four-year investment period and €800 million closed or committed already. Assets in Qualitas funds are usually kept for around four to six years, says Townsend, but they can be kept for longer if need be.

“The main underlying concern for the market is whether we can maintain those exit IRRs. But our investment policy never relies on exit IRR assumptions. Instead, we fix the capex and the opex, and because we always enter into a fixed, long-term contract for financing, we can be sure on a long-term hold-to-maturity basis that we can achieve at least a certain hurdle of return.

“Our return hurdles for this fund and previous funds have generally been around 10 percent hold-to-maturity. We don’t ever base our investment decisions on the exit yield compression when we make investments or consider what the exit IRR can be. We do expect and hope to exit, but this gives us the flexibility to wait until the opportunity for yield compression is interesting and creates the kind of multiple that we’re looking for.”

She is optimistic on behalf of the asset class, as the demand for investments in energy transition is growing. “We are seeing more pension funds, more insurance companies, more public pensions being mandated to invest in Article 9 or sustainability assets. In addition, we are seeing strategic investors like oil majors and utilities entering the market. The result is a fairly stable/competitive overall cost of capital, at least according to the last few transactions we’ve made.”

Q-Energy V will be heavily skewed – by 50-60 percent, according to Townsend – towards investments in developments and repowering opportunities in Germany, where Qualitas has more than 200 people across a number of offices. Over the coming years, the German portfolio should expand to in excess of 6GW of capacity.

As for other geographical targets, the fund is already invested in a run-of-the-river hydro plant and a solar PV portfolio in Chile, where Qualitas has set up a new office in Santiago.