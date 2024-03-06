SURS issues RFP for fund managers

State Universities Retirement System of Illinois sent out a request for proposal through its investment consultant.

Name: State Universities Retirement System of Illinois

Headquarters: Champaign, US

AUM: $23.45 billion

Allocation to infrastructure: 1.61%

State Universities Retirement System of Illinois (SURS) has issued a request-for-proposal (RFP) for real assets fund managers through its investment consultant Callan. The institution will be investing across private real estate, infrastructure and agriculture.

The public pension fund intends to invest between $150 million to $250 million for 2024 across its core and non-core portfolio, with some flexibility. Additionally, each fund is expected to receive commitments ranging from $50 million to $100 million. Moreover, the pension fund will aim for re-ups to existing managers.

The public pension fund requested the following minimum qualifications for private infrastructure funds:

The fund presented must be an open-ended or closed-ended fund investing into infrastructure equity primarily.

Investment principals must have a minimum of five years’ experience. The fund manager must be in operation for more than three years.

The firm should have made $500 million of infrastructure equity investments as of 31 December, 2023.

It must have $500 million in gross value if open-ended, or target $500 million of commitments if closed-ended.

The fund must have a diversified sector focus and must have a regional focus in OECD countries.

The RFP also noted that qualified women, minority or persons with disability-owned businesses will be exempt from a majority of the requirements.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.