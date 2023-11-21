Texas infra projects to benefit from $7.5bn windfall after vote

Texas has been no stranger to the statewide and local movements to spend more on infrastructure, sometimes complementing or contrasting with federal initiatives.

This month’s constitutional election was yet another development in that vein. Texas voters saw a number of propositions put forward, three of which were infrastructure-specific: Proposition 6, a constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects; Proposition 7, an amendment creating the Texas energy fund designed to support the “construction, maintenance, modernisation and operation of electric generating facilities”; and Proposition 8, a constitutional amendment creating a broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of projects.

All three propositions passed with flying colours, with 78 percent of voters approving the water fund, 69 percent approving the broadband fund and 65 percent approving the energy fund. In total, $7.5 billion has been earmarked – with $5 billion to go towards a fund for “dispatchable energy” facilities, $1.5 billion towards a fund for broadband projects and $1 billion towards a fund for water schemes.

Power from energy funds

The Texas energy fund was passed through the legislature this spring, initially envisioning $10 billion to go towards grants and loans for dispatchable energy. That number has since been lowered to $5 billion.

“It’s legislative sausage-making at the very tail end of a legislative session. It’s not uncommon – deals may have gotten cut or compromised there at the very end. A lot of that occurs behind closed doors and in conference committees,” explained Winston Skinner, a Texas-based counsel in energy regulation at law firm Vinson & Elkins.

The initial breakdown of the $10 billion fund was $7.2 billion for loans or grants towards dispatchable generation facilities, $1.8 billion for energy resilience projects at critical facilities and $1 billion for projects outside of ERCOT. The Public Utilities Commission of Texas will now decide on the rules – to be decided by the beginning of June – for the application processes for these funds and the definitions of certain words in the statute – like “dispatchable”.

“The PUC has a fair amount of discretion here to set factors that it considers appropriate for those applications,” Skinner explained. “It could use theoretically all of those funds only for loans or only for completion grants, or some mix in between.”

“What sort of performance standards are they going to require for these facilities? Are they going to fund them at up to 60 percent of the estimated costs of the project with respect to loans, or are they going to look for developers to have more equity in the game?” he mused.

Renewable energy projects co-located with storage won’t receive such funding, as the definition of dispatchability in the statute rules out battery storage as an option.

“While the statute doesn’t say it explicitly, the main focus is on natural gas generation,” Skinner said. “My suspicion is a lot of LNG is going to be destined for export terminals. If I had to guess, I would say [the fund] might be a little bit more beneficial to pipeline gas.”

Jason Schumacher, a Texas-based partner at O’Melveny & Myers law firm and a leader of the firm’s energy team, said he has seen a shift in how the investors he works with view fossil fuel investments, but perhaps not due to the passage of the fund.

“The one thing that I have seen probably within the last year is a recognition that fossil fuels are going to be powering a lot of the world’s energy for the next 20 to 30 years… It’s been a good recognition that we’re going to continue to still need to make investments into fossil fuels while we make more gradual changes in terms of the energy matrix,” he said.

He continued: “Renewable investments are here to stay from my vantage point. There’s going to continue to be a variety of different renewable investments made regardless of the [dispatchable energy fund].”

Turning on the taps

Schumacher also has oversight into his firm’s Texas-based water practice. Much like with the energy fund, he hasn’t seen a change in his clientele’s appetite for water projects following approval of the $1 billion water fund in May, ratified by this month’s vote.

“At the moment, I would say it’s limited, but we also know that with this type of programme, this kind of stimulation, there will probably be lots of people who are going to start looking at water,” he explained.

The fund seeks to invest in four different categories: desalinisation, water treatment, aquifer storage and recovery and transport infrastructure. The fund will also seek to invest in low income and rural areas.

Public-private partnerships will form the basis of the rollout of these funds. According to the 2022 Texas State Water Plan, an estimated $80 billion in investment is needed to meet projected water supply demands in the state through 2070. In public funds alone, nearly $9.2 billion in financial assistance for 58 recommended state water plan projects since 2015 has been provided by the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas.

“It’s not that there is necessarily a decreased number of public-private partnerships going on for water infrastructure [in the state]. It’s just that the amount of population growth is causing a need for that to expand rapidly, and for the terms to be better for private investors,” Schumacher added.

“We’re very glad to see a step in the right direction… hopefully there’ll be more money earmarked in the future to take care of what we see as a very large deficit in water infrastructure,” he continued.

Connecting Texas

The $1.5 billion earmarked for a broadband development fund comes after $500 million was allocated towards Texas broadband under the March 2021 American Rescue Plan. Another $3.3 billion was allocated to the state for broadband under the IIJA.

Some $75 million of this is to be used for pole replacements, as the federal government has not approved of this expenditure under the American Rescue Plan. Another portion of the funds will be used to advance the state’s 911 system, while the remainder will go towards a broadband buildout more generally.

According to Robert Wood, a senior adviser at McGuireWoods Consulting, the statewide funds are not antithetical to the federal funds offered for the sector, but additive.

“[Texas had] a little bit of a disagreement with the Feds over exactly what advancing broadband looks like [over pole replacement]. But again, that’s $75 million out of $5 billion. It’s not like [the state has] gone rogue and is trying to do something that’s inconsistent with the [federal government’s] overall mission,” he explained.

The main part of the IIJA’s broadband funding is the $42 billion provided by the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment programme, which has an emphasis on fibre.

“I think everybody knows, including the Feds, that there’s places in West Texas and across the western US that running fibre is not a viable alternative; we just don’t have the population density. We’re going to have to start accepting that it may not be fibre [there], it may be fixed wireless,” he continued.

While the $500 million allocated under the American Rescue Plan was doled out in roughly $5 million-sized chunks, the allocation of the state water fund and the IIJA funds is expected to come with much larger cheque sizes, and to different players.

“The people who are paying attention to [this programme] right now are the incumbent players who already provide internet [in the state]. But there’s no question that there’s going to be holes and there’s going to be room for new players to fill in spots where the incumbent players either are not interested or not competitive,” Wood explained.

He continued: “Certainly a big challenge is going to be the suppliers and the workforce. There are a lot of provisions in [the IIJA] about ‘buy America.’ But do we have the supply chain to be able to do this? That’s questionable, and anytime there’s a questionable thing like that, there’s an opportunity for business to step in and figure out what those needs are.”

Of course, supply chain is a question that applies to all three funds as Texas begins distributing the $7.5 billion approved by its residents.