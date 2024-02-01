The emperor of capital markets theory and his new clothes

The premise of country risk premium has been taken for granted. Julius Friis-Hansen and Daniel Schultz from Frontier Energy scrutinise the logic of CRP, questioning its validity.

As any business graduate or finance professional can attest, the capital asset pricing model is a foundational concept in finance and investments. It is the “emperor” of capital markets theory. The central tenet of CAPM is that only systematic risk should be priced in, as all other risks are diversifiable.

The risk measure in CAPM is the beta that compares the security’s volatility to that of the market volatility. The essence of the CAPM is the unique insight that there is a linear relationship (the Capital Market Line) between the expected return and the standard deviation of the return.

This insight is not trivial. Consider the scenario of a lone daredevil on a motorcycle racing towards a ramp attempting to traverse a deadly ravine and look at that in contrast to a family in a Volvo crossing that same ravine together with hundreds of other cars on a six-lane steel-and-concrete highway bridge. Under which scenario should a higher risk premium be required? The emperor’s answer is that the asset with the highest systematic risk should command the highest return. In this example, that would be the family in the Volvo as they are subject to the same (infinitesimal) systematic risk of the bridge collapsing with all the other cars on it.

This does not mean that all your money should be on the flashy daredevil, but that adding a bit of danger to your portfolio of cars on the bridge would be beneficial and therefore priced accordingly.

Capturing risk

The insight described above is not immediately intuitive, which is probably why practitioners and scholars have attempted to put clothes on the emperor over the past decades.

An important impetus for this tailoring was the rapid increase in overseas investments as access to new and exotic emerging markets was unlocked around the 1980s and 1990s. Many believed that the CAPM alone could not capture the unique risks associated with investing in countries with unstable political regimes, unpredictable economic policies, and less transparent financial systems. This created a temptation to add a premium on the return requirement on emerging market investments relative to established, mature markets.

From this temptation, the idea of a country risk premium (CRP) was introduced. Several methods were developed to capture this perceived extra risk when investing in emerging markets. There has been no agreement among academics on which approach is the correct one. However, the most notable method for determining CRP, championed by New York University’s Stern School of Business professor Aswath Damodaran, has become the de facto standard for practitioners.

Damodaran’s approach to CRP uses the default spread from Moody’s and adjusts for the relative equity market volatility. This gives a country risk premium that Damodaran adds to the CAPM formula. This results in a simple, ready-to-use approach that Damodaran updates twice a year and publishes free of charge for an emerging market investment world hungry for benchmarks to use in valuing its private illiquid investments.

Our corner of the emerging market investing world is that of developing, building and operating renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa. For the past decade or so, Damodaran’s approach has served us well in terms of providing a cost of equity when valuing our operational investments that seemed to be in the same ballpark as what we observed in the market. Hence, we never saw much reason to question the fundamental premise of the formulas we have been using. Then Russia decided to invade Ukraine, and everything changed.

From Damodaran’s published CRP, the average for the included African countries is 9.37 percent in the latest January 2024 update. In 2022, the CRP average for Africa was 5.51 percent. During the same period, the risk-free rate has increased from around 2 percent to 4.25 percent. This means that using Damodaran’s approach the average required return on investments in Africa has increased by around 5.5 percent in just two years, 2022 and 2023.

Kenya, one of the more developed countries in sub-Saharan Africa has a Damodaran CRP of 9.51 percent in the January 2024 update. Applying the CRP to a renewable energy project with a standard assumption of 70 percent leverage, the cost of equity would be 20 percent. By comparison, using Damodaran’s figures, at the beginning of 2022, the same asset would have a cost of equity of 14.5 percent.

While not many transactions exist in what is a relatively illiquid market, a 20 percent return is far from how renewable energy assets are actually valued and transacted in the Kenyan market.

Many in our industry are therefore scratching their heads looking for alternative metrics that better fit the reality observed on the ground.

One of the criticisms of Damodaran’s approach is that it assumes that all companies, regardless of sector, are subject to the same country risk even though this is rarely the case. In Damodaran’s own words, “There is no intellectual firepower or research behind these numbers”. Acknowledged by Damodaran, his numbers deliberately leave out actual country analysis to keep the CRP unbiased, which leads to countries being given CRPs that do not reflect the actual investment risk environment.

These perceived weaknesses and the mismatch between CRP and observed reality have opened the door for alternative CRP and cost-of-equity approaches from several reputable institutions such as Standard & Poor’s, the International Energy Agency, IRENA and McKinsey. But does the CRP even make any sense?

Back to the roots

If we take a step back to the roots of the CAPM, one of the main assumptions is that all unsystematic risk is diversifiable and should not be priced in the model.

If an investor holds a globally diversified portfolio, then country-specific risks should, in theory, be diversified away. In such cases, the addition of a CRP argues against the founding principles of the CAPM.

From a theoretical point of view, investing in developing countries would add diversification to a global portfolio and would lower the portfolio risk as the portfolio would become less affected by country-specific events.

This is at least true if emerging markets are not correlated with the global market.

To investigate the sub-Saharan African renewable energy market and the global market correlation we calculated a beta based on listed renewable energy companies in sub-Saharan Africa against the MSCI World Index.

In Damodaran’s country risk paper, he argues that country risk is diversifiable if markets are not correlated but proceeds to argue that this is rarely the case. However, in our corner of the investment world, the data suggests that correlation is low. In fact, the admittedly few public companies that we base our analysis on have a beta of essentially zero.

Our findings are corroborated by a broader analysis of S&P’s sub-Saharan Africa excluding South Africa index, which against the MSCI World Index has a negative beta of -0.18, supported by country index findings close to zero as well.

These results stand in contrast to Damodaran’s statement and suggest that country risk is diversifiable in sub-Saharan Africa and thus presents a diversification opportunity for global portfolios to lower the overall portfolio risk.

Coming back to our case of renewables in Africa, a dispassionate application of CAPM and the observed beta would result in the required return equal to the risk-free rate (around 5 percent in today’s market). This is lower than yields on listed renewable energy projects in Europe and seems counterintuitive based on the perceived risk of investments in Africa. However, from a theoretical viewpoint, it is completely consistent.

A beautiful model

While the CAPM model is broadly recognised and used ubiquitously in the investment world, it has also been widely criticised as being built on unrealistic assumptions that do not match the real world. However, if nothing else, it is an intellectually beautiful, internally consistent representation of how the world of investing should price risk.

Considering the complexities and inherent inconsistencies surrounding the application of the CRP to the CAPM, it is evident that the investment community stands at a crossroads.

As we have explored, the traditional method of adding a CRP to the CAPM, though practical and widely accepted, seems to disregard the very essence of CAPM: that the diversifiable risks, including country-specific risks, should not impact the cost of equity.

Damodaran himself states that the question of CRP is an empirical one and not a theoretical one, as there is no theoretical foundation for the inclusion.

Empirically appending a theoretical model like CAPM leads to a sort of methodological dissonance. It’s an attempt to make a one-size-fits-all model work in a nuanced, highly variable world. This ‘patchwork’ approach does not always account for the actual differences between countries, or the true nature of the risks involved in specific sectors. Instead, it often leads to generalisations that can misrepresent countries, particularly emerging markets, and skew investment away from places that might offer valuable diversification opportunities to global investors.

The real-world issue is that there could be an element of self-fulfilling prophecy at play. When investments are guided by a CRP-adjusted CAPM, capital is more expensive for developing countries labelled as high risk, potentially preventing valuable projects and economic growth due to overestimated return requirements.

At Frontier Energy, we use a wide range of metrics for determining value such as reference transactions, multiples and CAPM. We feel confident in the value we put on our assets, but we are increasingly uncomfortable including our CAPM plus CRP model. Adding CRP never really made sense, but it took a pandemic and a war in Europe to make it evident.

We believe the emperor is actually better off being naked and that CAPM in its pure form without CRP simply makes more sense. At the same time, one should always recognise that CAPM should only be taken as one out of many data points in trying to put a value on an asset anywhere in the world.

Julius Friis-Hansen is investment associate and Daniel Schultz is investment director at Frontier Energy, a Copenhagen-based firm investing in sub-Saharan African renewable energy markets