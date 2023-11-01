The II 100 hits a new high in 2023

Despite a challenging fundraising environment, the collective amount of capital raised by infra's top GPs is in excess of $1trn for the first time.

The headlines around fundraising have been rather gloomy throughout 2023, but this year’s Infrastructure Investor 100 provides the sector something to celebrate: for the first time since we began compiling this list in 2010 the collective amount of capital raised by the top GPs is in excess of $1 trillion. This is a significant moment worth acknowledging. Just two years ago we were celebrating crossing the $800 billion threshold, so it’s evident that infrastructure has matured as an asset class and continues to be a vital part of many institutional investors’ portfolios.

And, of course, this push across the $1 trillion threshold – $1.04 trillion to be exact – has come amid a backdrop of higher inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, rising interest rates and geopolitical tension the likes of which has not been seen for at least two decades.

A GP now needs to have raised almost $1.6 billion over the previous five-year period to make it onto our list – this is up from a little over $1.2 billion in 2022.

Our top 10 remains largely unchanged with Macquarie Asset Management in first place, followed by Brookfield Asset Management, Global Infrastructure Partners, KKR and EQT, all of whom now individually sit above $5 billion raised in our reporting period, beginning 1 January 2018 and ending 31 August 2023.

All these GPs, of course, have invested heavily in the most prominent infrastructure thematics – energy transition and digitalisation – and all operate globally, with a combination of global mega-funds, region-specific and sector-specific strategies.

As such, they neatly illustrate how the asset class has evolved, as has the definition of what an infrastructure investment can be: from something much narrower, usually a tangible real asset with contracted revenues of some kind, to a plethora of assets that 13 years ago would have seemed to belong to private equity.

As for the next $1 trillion? Well, it seems reasonable to assume that growth over the next few years may be slower than in recent times. Our Q1-Q3 2023 fundraising report certainly suggests that, finding as it did that fundraising was down 80 percent year-on-year, with just $27.3 billion raised versus the $136.2 billion achieved in Q1-Q3 2022.

But those figures do not tell the full story of the mega-funds in market that may close before we compile figures for next year’s ranking. And it is clear from both GPs and LPs that we have spoken to for this month’s cover story that they are still true believers in the asset class – surprised, perhaps, at just how quickly it has grown but not at how investments have performed.

Here’s to the next $1 trillion.