The Pipeline: Antin’s €1.2bn NextGen haul; DigitalBridge closes debut credit fund; Ardian and PIF land in Heathrow

Antin in €1.2bn final close for NextGen fund

Antin Infrastructure Partners has closed its inaugural NextGen Fund on its €1.2 billion target. The fund was launched in Q3 2021 and had reached €600 million by early 2022. It looks to support infrastructure in Europe and North America that Antin sees on the periphery of the asset class.

The fund has made five investments so far, backing two EV charging platforms (Powerdot in continental Europe and the UK-based RAW Charging); two smart grid platforms (SNRG in the UK and PearlX in the US); and in March this year Antin established a joint venture with Enviro Systems to create a tyre recycling group supported by Michelin.

The NextGen fund is backed by fund investors from Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, including both long-time existing Antin supporters and new investors.

Antin’s flagship V fund, which launched in June last year, remains in the market and inches ever closer to its €10 billion target, with the current tally at €8.6 billion. Altogether, Antin may find this a joyous season.

DigitalBridge closes debut credit fund on $1.1bn

DigitalBridge’s debut debt offering recently closed on $1.1 billion, inclusive of co-investment capital, in what is one of the first credit vehicles in the digital infrastructure space.

The fund has already clinched 11 investments, taking in data centres, fibre, satellite broadband, and cloud infrastructure, but all digital infra subsectors are worthy targets.

As previously reported, the bulk of the credit strategy lies in floating rate securities with cheque sizes between $20 million and $300 million, though the firm offers an array of credit solutions, including first lien, senior structured debt and preferred equity.

“[Banks] are somewhat hand-tied in terms of financing greenfield construction,” CEO Marc Ganzi said during the firm’s early November Q3 earnings call. “So, we are seeing a surge in interest, particularly in our credit side, in financing new data centre builds. We’ve got a pipeline of over 60 loans that we’re working on right now.”

Plenty to do, then.

Shifting strands of fibre

The changing opportunity set in digital infrastructure was also a topic at play at the Infrastructure Investor Network’s America Forum, held in New York last week.

Gisele Everett, a senior managing director and head of Americas infrastructure at OMERS, sees significant opportunities and changing trends in fibre in the Americas.

“Two years ago, you could not get one single company to look at a structured investment. This has changed completely,” she explained to Network members.

The second opportunity she saw was consolidation in the space. “If you have a large sponsor with lots of capital, good for you, you can continue to play the land grab for a couple more years. If you do not, I think you’re going to have to consolidate sooner rather than later.”

Her rhetoric doesn’t quite mimic the fibre frenzy we saw in 2020, but it’s an improvement from some of the bearish thoughts investors expressed to us in our May cover story.

Grapevine

