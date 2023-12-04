The Pipeline: Antin’s €1.2bn NextGen haul; DigitalBridge closes debut credit fund; Ardian and PIF land in Heathrow

First look
Antin in €1.2bn final close for NextGen fund
Antin Infrastructure Partners has closed its inaugural NextGen Fund on its €1.2 billion target. The fund was launched in Q3 2021 and had reached €600 million by early 2022. It looks to support infrastructure in Europe and North America that Antin sees on the periphery of the asset class.
The fund has made five investments so far, backing two EV charging platforms (Powerdot in continental Europe and the UK-based RAW Charging); two smart grid platforms (SNRG in the UK and PearlX in the US); and in March this year Antin established a joint venture with Enviro Systems to create a tyre recycling group supported by Michelin.
The NextGen fund is backed by fund investors from Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, including both long-time existing Antin supporters and new investors.
Antin’s flagship V fund, which launched in June last year, remains in the market and inches ever closer to its €10 billion target, with the current tally at €8.6 billion. Altogether, Antin may find this a joyous season.
DigitalBridge closes debut credit fund on $1.1bn
DigitalBridge’s debut debt offering recently closed on $1.1 billion, inclusive of co-investment capital, in what is one of the first credit vehicles in the digital infrastructure space.
The fund has already clinched 11 investments, taking in data centres, fibre, satellite broadband, and cloud infrastructure, but all digital infra subsectors are worthy targets.
As previously reported, the bulk of the credit strategy lies in floating rate securities with cheque sizes between $20 million and $300 million, though the firm offers an array of credit solutions, including first lien, senior structured debt and preferred equity.
“[Banks] are somewhat hand-tied in terms of financing greenfield construction,” CEO Marc Ganzi said during the firm’s early November Q3 earnings call. “So, we are seeing a surge in interest, particularly in our credit side, in financing new data centre builds. We’ve got a pipeline of over 60 loans that we’re working on right now.”
Plenty to do, then.
Shifting strands of fibre
The changing opportunity set in digital infrastructure was also a topic at play at the Infrastructure Investor Network’s America Forum, held in New York last week.
Gisele Everett, a senior managing director and head of Americas infrastructure at OMERS, sees significant opportunities and changing trends in fibre in the Americas.
“Two years ago, you could not get one single company to look at a structured investment. This has changed completely,” she explained to Network members.
The second opportunity she saw was consolidation in the space. “If you have a large sponsor with lots of capital, good for you, you can continue to play the land grab for a couple more years. If you do not, I think you’re going to have to consolidate sooner rather than later.”
Her rhetoric doesn’t quite mimic the fibre frenzy we saw in 2020, but it’s an improvement from some of the bearish thoughts investors expressed to us in our May cover story.
Grapevine
“To all the GPs in the room, you’re not doing anything that special. The person sitting across the table from you is doing the exact same thing”
Mark White, head of real assets at Albourne Partners, tells some home truths to managers at the Infrastructure Investor Network’s America Forum
Who’s
hiring leaving
Macquarie debt founding father departs
November saw a changing of the guard at Macquarie Asset Management’s infrastructure and investment grade private credit team following the departure of Kit Hamilton, the now former head of private credit. After 13 years at Macquarie, where he helped set up the credit team, Hamilton is leaving to pursue opportunities in the wider credit space, The Pipeline understands.
In his place, the company has promoted Tom van Rijsewijk and Sophia Alison to co-heads of Europe. They will work alongside the head of Americas, Harlan Cherniak, and all three of them will report to the head of credit, Peter Glaser.
Harlan Cherniak was only appointed as head of infrastructure debt in the Americas in June, at the same time as Gurjit Orjela was hired to take on European high-yield infrastructure debt opportunities.
Macquarie Asset Management’s credit division oversees more than $A300 billion ($200 billion; €184 billion) of AUM across its private credit, leveraged credit, and fixed-income businesses.
LP watch
‘Yet to be defined’ energy transition causes headaches
The energy transition came under the spotlight at the Infrastructure Investor Network’s America Forum in New York last week, as Mark White, head of real assets at LP consultant Albourne Partners, found difficulty with some of the funds in that market.
“The biggest challenge with energy transition is it is yet to be defined,” he told attendees. “A lot of GPs are coming to the market and they’re throwing the term ‘energy transition’ either in their title or at the very least on the marketing documentation. But how that fits into your portfolio is yet to be defined because there’s a very wide set from what we consider to be traditional real asset or infrastructure-type investments, through to private equity-like investments.”
White cautioned that more conservative LPs are waiting to pick the eventual winners. That much was clear when, on stage alongside him, Petya Nikolova, deputy chief investment officer and head of infrastructure at the New York City Employees’ Retirement System, said she was most excited in 2024 “to find an energy transition fund we want to invest in”.
Managers, be warned.
Deals
Ardian and PIF fly in as Ferrovial departs Heathrow
Ardian is taking a bet on the continued demand for air travel by acquiring a 15 percent stake in London Heathrow Airport’s holding company, teaming up with Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund PIF, which has taken a 10 percent stake.
The seller is Spanish transport behemoth Ferrovial, which, after 17 years of ownership, will now no longer be involved with the British flagship hub.
According to Ferrovial, the deal is worth £2.38 billion ($3.01 billion; €2.74 billion), hence valuing Heathrow’s equity at £9.5bn.
The airport is operated on a regulated asset base model, which both underpins and limits the potential revenue. Results for the first nine months of 2023 showed an adjusted pre-tax loss of £19 million for the airport and no dividend forthcoming. For the same period in 2022, the loss was £442 million.
Ardian and PIF will be joining a club of diversified owners comprising QIA, CDPQ, GIC, Australian Retirement Trust, CIC and USS.
Ardian previously held a 49 percent stake in London Luton Airport and currently has a minority stake in the 2i Aeroporti platform, which controls several Italian airports. As one of the world’s busiest airports, Heathrow will require a different kind of navigation.
Ardian doubles up on UK
Heathrow was the second UK deal for French investment firm Ardian, which agreed to buy Verne Global, a data centre platform headquartered in the UK with a presence also in the Nordic region. Ardian will pay up to $575 million, of which $440 million will be in cash while the remaining $135 million will be in the form of a potential earn-out payment, according to a statement from vendor Digital 9 Infrastructure, the London-listed investment trust managed by Triple Point Investment Management.
The deal marks Ardian’s first investment in data centres. Verne Global operates five campuses in the UK, Iceland and Finland, and has “ambitious expansion plans in the Nordics”, Ardian said in a statement. It is unclear whether Ardian is making the investment through its sixth flagship fund that is currently in market with a target of €10 billion. Ardian declined to comment beyond its statement.
Today’s letter was prepared by Zak Bentley. Bruno Alves, Kalliope Gourntis, Anne-Louise Stranne Petersen and Isabel O’Brien also contributed