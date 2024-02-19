The Pipeline: Asterion eyes €3.6bn, Macquarie’s reduced renewables sales, GIP’s $1.1bn offshore wind splash

Asterion eyes €3.6 billion for Fund III, Macquarie’s reduced renewables market and GIP takes $1.1 billion dive into US waters. Welcome to The Pipeline, the start-the-week briefing for our valued subscribers only.

First look

Asterion seeks up to €3.6bn for Fund III

Spanish manager Asterion Industrial Partners is back in market with its third flagship, which has a €3.2 billion target with a hard-cap of €3.6 billion, fund documents reveal. That’s a healthy uplift from the €1.8 billion raised by Fund II, while still keeping it in mid-market territory.

The 10-year Fund III – which can be extended twice for one-year periods – will continue its predecessors’ strategy of investing in the telecoms, energy, utilities and mobility sectors in its key markets, which include the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal (the latter two can comprise up to 60 percent of Fund III). It’s also open to doing opportunistic investments in Germany, the Benelux and the Nordic countries, with up to 15 percent of the fund able to be invested in non-European jurisdictions. Fund III is an Article 8 vehicle under the EU’s SFDR framework.

Asterion hit the headlines last September with the €2.6 billion acquisition of German utility STEAG. The manager has pledged to help the utility transition into a sustainable energy producer, given it still operates six coal power plants in western Germany.

Depressed M&A hits Macquarie

Macquarie Group last week gave an update on its 3Q24 financial results for the period ending December 2023, with net profit after tax “substantially down” on the corresponding prior period a year earlier.

The firm put this partly down to “lower asset realisations in green investments in Macquarie Asset Management”, with CEO Shemara Wikramanyake telling investors the firm was “holding those assets for the renewables fund which is going through its early raisings”, a reference to Macquarie GIG Energy Transition Solutions that she said had held a first close at $1.9 billion on the way to its target of $2 billion.

Wikramanyake also said M&A activity was the lowest it has been for 10 years and that potential buyers of assets were showing more caution than previously.

She added: “Because we are very well-funded and capitalised, we are having to make a call in these [sale] processes – do we actually want to take today’s prices, or should we defer some of those processes?”

Separately, MAM also last week signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s newly established National Infrastructure Fund that will see it “identify and progress broad sector infrastructure investment opportunities” in the Kingdom, with a focus on clean energy.

At least that’s one once-cautious investor embracing clean energy.

Patria short a quarter

Patria Investments was short a quarter last year. The Brazilian firm managed to reach the $1 billion for its Patria Infrastructure Fund V, but in Q4 2023 and not Q3 as previously promised. The fund is targeting between $2 billion and $2.5 billion.

About $400 million was raised in Q4 2023 alone. In Q1 2024, the firm will be setting its sights on Brazilian investors, chief executive Alex Saigh stated during the call. He expects the fund to close by year-end.

“I see a good demand for infrastructure, so a higher probability of reaching the $2.5 [billion] number,” he said.

Saigh added that Patria has now raised about $350 million for its inaugural Patria Infrastructure Credit Fund, which he revealed would be “a very long-dated 50-year term structure”.

2024 will also see the firm launch a private Brazil-focused energy trading platform through its infrastructure unit. Patria told The Pipeline that the platform’s clientele will be generators and large energy consumers. The platform is expected to evolve into an asset management strategy with third-party capital.

No shortage of activity, then.

Infranity doubles down

Infranity has closed its two flagship Infrastructure Impact Debt Funds, amassing €2 billion including co-investment capital, doubling its target of €1 billion.

Both funds focus on sub-investment-grade debt, the first in green assets and the second in digital and social opportunities. Infranity was targeting €500 million per vehicle but ended up raising €750 million for each blind-pool, plus €250 million in co-investment capital for each.

Investors included European insurance companies and pension funds, as well as international institutions, with the firm noting an increase in Asian investors. The funds have deployed capital across 25 investments so far.

Headquartered in Paris, Infranity is part of the Generali Investments network. In August, Infranity closed its third infrastructure debt fund on €1.6 billion. It followed that up with the launch of a fourth senior debt fund in January, with €425 million already raised against a target of €1.5 billion.

No fundraising struggles for some.

Grapevine

“I say for policy-makers everywhere, do not be the next idiot waiting for the old lie to be trotted out and say I believe in carbon sequestration. It has only failed for 75 years… It’s a complete falsehood.”

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest does not hold back on the merits of CCS at an International Energy Agency conference in Paris

Who’s hiring

Vaudour returns to Macquarie

It is a return to the fold for Elise Vaudour as she signs on again for Macquarie Asset Management, this time as a senior managing director and head of wealth for MAM Green Investments. Her brief is to match wealth management clients to the company’s green investments offering. She will be based in Paris.

Until recently, Vaudour was serving as infrastructure COO at Eurazeo, where she has been since 2021, when she left Macquarie after 15 years and a position as co-head of the private capital markets.

During Vaudour’s time at Eurazeo, the company launched its Transition Infrastructure Fund, targeting €525 million. The fund had its latest close in March 2023 with the tally standing at €420 million.

Mark Dooley, global head of MAM Green Investments, said in a statement: “We want to help wealth management clients diversify their portfolios and access opportunities that will underpin the shift to net zero.”

Just the latest to board the wealth train, then.

LP watch

Oregon plots ‘aggressive’ decarbonisation

The Oregon Public Employees Retirement System is poised to become the latest US state to incorporate climate risks into its retirement systems’ investment policies, affiliate title New Private Markets reported.

State treasurer Tobias Read’s plan includes increasing OPERS’ “climate positive” and “climate solutions” investments in real assets and private equity to $6 billion by 2035. It currently has $2 billion in such investments in these asset classes.

OPERS has previously set a portfolio-wide net-zero-by-2050 target. Now, Read has proposed “an aggressive interim target of a 60 percent reduction in the carbon intensity by 2035” across the retirement system’s portfolio, relative to a 2022 baseline.

“We’re going to invest less in companies and strategies that are exposed to climate risk… and use our leverage as investors to push for credible transition plans,” Read added.

That’s a stark warning from an LP that appeared as the 32nd-biggest infrastructure investor in our Global Investor 50 ranking last year.

Deals

GIP’s $1.1bn bridge over troubled waters

Amid PPA renegotiations, project retenders and deserted auctions, US offshore wind has struggled recently, but that hasn’t stopped Global Infrastructure Partners, which last week paid Eversource Energy $1.1 billion for 50 percent stakes in two projects in Rhode Island.

GIP will become the 50 percent owner of the 132MW South Fork Wind project, which is expected to become operational before the deal’s closing in the middle of this year. It also acquired 50 percent of the 704MW Revolution Wind project, which is expected to be operational in 2025, although GIP and Eversource have agreed to a cost-sharing mechanism, whereby the pair will “share the difference between a base construction forecast and the aggregate cost of the two projects up to an effective cap of approximately $240 million”, they said in a statement. Additional costs in excess of this amount will be borne by Eversource. Revolution Wind has a 2019 contract of $98.43/MWh awarded.

The deal will see GIP team up with old friend Orsted, its partner on offshore wind sites in the UK and Germany, but which has had plenty of harsher experiences in US waters recently. Those cost-sharing mechanisms may well prove their worth.

EQT’s much-touted €2bn deal in Italy falls through

It wasn’t to be, after all. EQT’s €2 billion deal for a 60 percent stake from Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison in radio access network Wind Tre is off, the manager has announced.

According to EQT’s statement, the deal is off “owing to conditions precedent to closing not being satisfied by an agreed longstop date of 12 February 2024”.

The acquisition was to have been a part of the Infrastructure VI fund, which is 25-30 percent invested based on target fund size, EQT says.

Back in May 2023 when the deal was announced, it was framed as a new take on telecom carve-outs, and there was perhaps, in hindsight, trouble brewing. Matthias Fackler, partner and head of Europe for EQT Infrastructure told The Pipeline back then that the deal was “different from carving out towers and data centres because mobile active equipment is more complex to manage from an operational perspective”.

More complex, indeed.